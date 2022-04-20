One of the most scenic spots in County Wicklow is the Vale of Avoca, a darkly wooded valley that begins where the Rivers Avonbeg and Avonmore come together to form the River Avoca. The aptly named Meeting of the Waters was made famous by Thomas Moore's 1808 poem of the same name.

The tiny village of Avoca (Abhóca in Irish) is best known as the birthplace of the superstar of all Irish cottage industries, Avoca Handweavers.