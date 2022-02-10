Getty Images/Perspectives

The Midlands

If you're in search of a genuine slice of rural Irish life, you'll find it here in the country's heart. Often bypassed by visitors, the Midlands region brims with verdant pastoral landscapes, stately homes, archaeological treasures, sacred monastic sites, lakeside vistas and sleepy towns where the locals are genuinely glad to see you.

Getting lost along the twisting back roads of these six counties is an unhurried pleasure and you're virtually guaranteed to happen upon a local village shop, pub, garage or post office that's scarcely changed in decades. The region is refreshingly free of tour buses and souvenir stalls and well worth at least a pause in your journeys.

The River Shannon dominates the Midlands, meandering through fields and forests, drawing boaters and anglers in shoals. Stylish hotels and gourmet restaurants continue to spring up along its banks, making it a wonderfully scenic and surprisingly cosmopolitan way to travel.

Explore The Midlands

  • Clonmacnoise

    Gloriously placed overlooking the River Shannon, 7km northeast of Shannonbridge, Clonmacnoise is one of Ireland’s most important ancient monastic cities…

  • C

    Corlea Trackway

    Don't miss the extraordinary Corlea Trackway, an Iron Age bog road built in 148 BC. An 18m stretch of the pavement-like oak track has been preserved in a…

  • A

    Athlone Castle

    Inside this low, hulking 13th-century riverside castle, modern displays bring to life the tumultuous history of the town and detail life here through the…

  • C

    Clara Bog Nature Reserve

    Clara Bog is one of the few great expanses of classic bogland in Western Europe to escape being stripped for fuel. Deceptively flat and seemingly lifeless…

  • L

    Lough Boora Parklands

    Much of County Offaly's once-extensive boglands were stripped of peat for electricity generation during the 20th century. Now Lough Boora, 17km north of…

  • U

    Uisneach

    Between Mullingar (16km northeast) and Althone (31km southeast) on the R390 is Uisneach, the centre of Ireland during neolithic times when sea levels were…

  • R

    Rindoon

    Founded in the 13th century and abandoned in the 14th, the deserted village of Rindoon incorporates the overgrown remains of long medieval walls, a castle…

  • D

    Dún na Sí Heritage Park

    Situated 19km east of Athlone, this engaging folk park has a recreated ring fort, a portal dolmen, a lime kiln, a Mass rock, a farmhouse, a fisherman's…

  • A

    Aughnacliffe Dolmen

    Thought to date back 5000 years, this astonishing portal dolmen is one of the three biggest in Ireland, with a height of 2m and two capstones, one almost…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Midlands.

  • See

    Clonmacnoise

    Gloriously placed overlooking the River Shannon, 7km northeast of Shannonbridge, Clonmacnoise is one of Ireland’s most important ancient monastic cities…

  • See

    Corlea Trackway

    Don't miss the extraordinary Corlea Trackway, an Iron Age bog road built in 148 BC. An 18m stretch of the pavement-like oak track has been preserved in a…

  • See

    Athlone Castle

    Inside this low, hulking 13th-century riverside castle, modern displays bring to life the tumultuous history of the town and detail life here through the…

  • See

    Clara Bog Nature Reserve

    Clara Bog is one of the few great expanses of classic bogland in Western Europe to escape being stripped for fuel. Deceptively flat and seemingly lifeless…

  • See

    Lough Boora Parklands

    Much of County Offaly's once-extensive boglands were stripped of peat for electricity generation during the 20th century. Now Lough Boora, 17km north of…

  • See

    Uisneach

    Between Mullingar (16km northeast) and Althone (31km southeast) on the R390 is Uisneach, the centre of Ireland during neolithic times when sea levels were…

  • See

    Rindoon

    Founded in the 13th century and abandoned in the 14th, the deserted village of Rindoon incorporates the overgrown remains of long medieval walls, a castle…

  • See

    Dún na Sí Heritage Park

    Situated 19km east of Athlone, this engaging folk park has a recreated ring fort, a portal dolmen, a lime kiln, a Mass rock, a farmhouse, a fisherman's…

  • See

    Aughnacliffe Dolmen

    Thought to date back 5000 years, this astonishing portal dolmen is one of the three biggest in Ireland, with a height of 2m and two capstones, one almost…

Guidebooks

Learn more about The Midlands

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.