5-Day Northern Ireland and Atlantic Coast Tour

Leave the city lights of Dublin behind and visit three highlights of Northern Ireland – Belfast, the UNESCO-listed Giant’s Causeway and Derry – before exploring the counties dotted along the Republic of Ireland’s west coast: Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Connemara. Travel by luxury coach with your expert guide, seeing prehistoric ruins, taking walks along beaches and through national parks, and admiring towering mountain ranges. Your 5-day tour includes overnight stays in Portrush and Donegal as well as two nights in Westport. Choose from a 3-star B&B or hotel; all accommodation options are centrally located, allowing you to explore the towns with ease in between excursions and transfers. All entrance fees, activities and meals are at your own expense.