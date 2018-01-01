Welcome to Portrush

The seaside resort of Portrush (Port Rois) bursts at the seams with holidaymakers in high season and, not surprisingly, many of its attractions are focused unashamedly on good old-fashioned family fun. However, it's also one of Ireland's top surfing centres and home to the North's most prestigious golf club.

Top experiences in Portrush

Portrush activities

Leave the city lights of Dublin behind and visit three highlights of Northern Ireland – Belfast, the UNESCO-listed Giant’s Causeway and Derry – before exploring the counties dotted along the Republic of Ireland’s west coast: Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Connemara. Travel by luxury coach with your expert guide, seeing prehistoric ruins, taking walks along beaches and through national parks, and admiring towering mountain ranges. Your 5-day tour includes overnight stays in Portrush and Donegal as well as two nights in Westport. Choose from a 3-star B&B or hotel; all accommodation options are centrally located, allowing you to explore the towns with ease in between excursions and transfers. All entrance fees, activities and meals are at your own expense.
