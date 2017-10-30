'Game of Thrones' and Giant's Causeway Day Tour from Belfast

Hop aboard your coach at your central Belfast hotel, and travel along the scenic Causeway Coastal Route. As you travel north, your guide will talk to you about the popular Game of Thrones TV series, adapted from George Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels. Stop in the town of Cushendun and walk to the caves where Melisandre of Asshai gave birth to her ‘shadow baby’ who went on to slay Renly Baratheon. Hear tales of the power struggles, battles and trysts between the noble families of Westeros, and learn all about the exploits of King Joffrey Baratheon.Travel by coach to Ballycastle to see where Varys was born as a slave in the Free Cities, and after stretching your legs on a stroll, travel to the Dark Hedges road. With its natural archway of intertwined trees, the road is one of Northern Ireland’s most photographed locations and the place where Arya Stark dressed as a boy to escape from King’s Landing. Pose for pictures, and then continue your journey north.The next destination is larrybane Quarry right next to the famous Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge – an iconic crossing that connects the mainland to Carrick-a-Rede Island. While not used in Game of Thrones, the bridge is framed by magnificent headland that provided a backdrop for several scenes. After a quick photo stop, continue to the fishing village of Ballintoy for lunch (own expense), and then travel to the UNESCO-listed Giant’s Causeway,While the location hasn’t been used in Game of Thrones, the site is the Causeway Coast’s showpiece, and it’s well worth visiting while in the area. Walk around admiring the hexagonal rock columns and gaze out at the crashing waves along the dramatic coastline.Board your coach and travel back to Belfast, your tour then finishes in the early evening in the center of Belfast.