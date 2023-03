St Patrick’s Tower is Europe’s tallest smock windmill (with a revolving top). It was built in 1757 to power the Roe Distillery, which by 1887 covered 7 hectares and produced more than two million gallons of whiskey annually, making it Europe's largest distillery. By the mid-1920s, however, the global whiskey market was in decline and the distillery was eventually sold in 1949 to its neighbours, Guinness.