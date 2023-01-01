Pearse Lyons Distillery

This boutique distillery opened in the former St James' Church in the summer of 2017, distilling small-batch, craft Irish whiskey. You have a choice of three tours: the Trilogy tour, which includes a distillery visit, a tour of St James' graveyard and a three-whiskey tasting; the Signature Tour, which has four tastings; and the Legacy Tour, where you get to sample five whiskies, including a five-year-old single malt.

The guided tour also includes a history of distilling in the Liberties, as well as the local history of owner Pearse Lyons' family, whose grandfather is buried in the adjacent graveyard.