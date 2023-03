Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott (1949–86) was one of the most beloved of all Dubliners – the epitome of the fun-loving rocker. This bust (2005) of the singer by Paul Daly was deliberately placed outside Bruxelles pub on Harry St as this has long been the unofficial Dublin HQ of rock music. Perhaps his fans have loved not wisely but too well, as the bust has been damaged twice already, prompting a couple of restorations.