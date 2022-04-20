Grafton Street & St Stephen's Green

Busy, pedestrianised Grafton St is both the city's most famous street and its unofficial centre. You'll find the biggest range of pubs, shops and restaurants in the bustling hive that surrounds it, a warren of side streets and alleys that is almost always full of people. Many of the city’s most important sights and museums are here, as is Dublin’s best-loved city park, St Stephen's Green.

Explore Grafton Street & St Stephen's Green

  • Old Library & Book of Kells

    Trinity's greatest treasures are found within the Old Library and the incredible Long Room is one of the most photographed rooms in Dublin, for good…

  • Trinity College

    Trinity College Dublin is Ireland's most prestigious university, a collection of elegant Georgian and Victorian buildings, cobbled squares and nature…

  • Dublin Castle

    As the stronghold of British power in Ireland for more than 700 years, Dublin Castle has played a central - and often adversarial - role in the history of…

  • Chester Beatty Library

    This world-famous library in the grounds of Dublin Castle houses the collection of mining engineer Sir Alfred Chester Beatty (1875–1968), bequeathed to…

  • St Stephen's Green

    St Stephen's Green’s 27 acres is the most popular park in Dublin city centre. Come for a leisurely stroll in elegant landscaped gardens, stay for the…

  • Little Museum of Dublin

    This award-winning museum tells the story of Dublin over the last century via memorabilia, photographs and artefacts donated by the general public. The…

  • M

    Museum of Literature Ireland

    Newly opened in September 2019, the Museum of Literature Ireland is a digital, interactive exploration of Ireland's deep literary heritage, from the…

  • Bank of Ireland

    A sweeping Palladian pile occupying one side of College Green, this magnificent building was the Irish Parliament House until 1801 and was the first…

  • C

    City Hall

    This beautiful Georgian structure was originally built by Thomas Cooley as the Royal Exchange between 1769 and 1779, and botched in the mid-19th century…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Grafton Street & St Stephen's Green.

  • See

    Old Library & Book of Kells

    Trinity's greatest treasures are found within the Old Library and the incredible Long Room is one of the most photographed rooms in Dublin, for good…

  • See

    Trinity College

    Trinity College Dublin is Ireland's most prestigious university, a collection of elegant Georgian and Victorian buildings, cobbled squares and nature…

  • See

    Dublin Castle

    As the stronghold of British power in Ireland for more than 700 years, Dublin Castle has played a central - and often adversarial - role in the history of…

  • See

    Chester Beatty Library

    This world-famous library in the grounds of Dublin Castle houses the collection of mining engineer Sir Alfred Chester Beatty (1875–1968), bequeathed to…

  • See

    St Stephen's Green

    St Stephen's Green’s 27 acres is the most popular park in Dublin city centre. Come for a leisurely stroll in elegant landscaped gardens, stay for the…

  • See

    Little Museum of Dublin

    This award-winning museum tells the story of Dublin over the last century via memorabilia, photographs and artefacts donated by the general public. The…

  • See

    Museum of Literature Ireland

    Newly opened in September 2019, the Museum of Literature Ireland is a digital, interactive exploration of Ireland's deep literary heritage, from the…

  • See

    Bank of Ireland

    A sweeping Palladian pile occupying one side of College Green, this magnificent building was the Irish Parliament House until 1801 and was the first…

  • See

    City Hall

    This beautiful Georgian structure was originally built by Thomas Cooley as the Royal Exchange between 1769 and 1779, and botched in the mid-19th century…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Grafton Street & St Stephen's Green

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.