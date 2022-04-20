Trinity's greatest treasures are found within the Old Library and the incredible Long Room is one of the most photographed rooms in Dublin, for good…
Grafton Street & St Stephen's Green
Busy, pedestrianised Grafton St is both the city's most famous street and its unofficial centre. You'll find the biggest range of pubs, shops and restaurants in the bustling hive that surrounds it, a warren of side streets and alleys that is almost always full of people. Many of the city’s most important sights and museums are here, as is Dublin’s best-loved city park, St Stephen's Green.
Explore Grafton Street & St Stephen's Green
- Old Library & Book of Kells
Trinity's greatest treasures are found within the Old Library and the incredible Long Room is one of the most photographed rooms in Dublin, for good…
- Trinity College
Trinity College Dublin is Ireland's most prestigious university, a collection of elegant Georgian and Victorian buildings, cobbled squares and nature…
- Dublin Castle
As the stronghold of British power in Ireland for more than 700 years, Dublin Castle has played a central - and often adversarial - role in the history of…
- Chester Beatty Library
This world-famous library in the grounds of Dublin Castle houses the collection of mining engineer Sir Alfred Chester Beatty (1875–1968), bequeathed to…
- St Stephen's Green
St Stephen's Green’s 27 acres is the most popular park in Dublin city centre. Come for a leisurely stroll in elegant landscaped gardens, stay for the…
- Little Museum of Dublin
This award-winning museum tells the story of Dublin over the last century via memorabilia, photographs and artefacts donated by the general public. The…
- MMuseum of Literature Ireland
Newly opened in September 2019, the Museum of Literature Ireland is a digital, interactive exploration of Ireland's deep literary heritage, from the…
- Bank of Ireland
A sweeping Palladian pile occupying one side of College Green, this magnificent building was the Irish Parliament House until 1801 and was the first…
- CCity Hall
This beautiful Georgian structure was originally built by Thomas Cooley as the Royal Exchange between 1769 and 1779, and botched in the mid-19th century…
