Courtown Seal Rescue

Tucked behind Courtown harbour, 35km northeast of Enniscorthy off the M11, this volunteer-run centre rescues orphaned, lost and injured seals and rehabilitates them before releasing them back into the environment. A tour takes you behind the scenes to meet the seals, which you can sponsor and follow online. The duration of the tour varies depending on how many seals are present (call ahead to check); there's also a gift shop, with proceeds helping the seals.