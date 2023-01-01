Enniscorthy Castle

This stout, four-towered keep was originally built by the Normans; like much else in these parts, it was surrendered to Cromwell in 1649. During the 1798 Rising, rebels used this castle as a prison, and from 1901 to 1953 it was the family home of local businessman and landowner Henry J Roche. It now houses a museum about the history of both town and castle, and has a rooftop deck with spectacular views.

From April to September, joint tickets for the castle and the National 1798 Rebellion Centre are available (adult/child €10/5).