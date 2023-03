Built as a theatre and town hall in 1892, the Athenaeum became the headquarters for Enniscorthy's volunteers during the 1916 Easter Rising. A small museum has exhibits on the uprising, including a recreation of the command centre and hospital (which was never used), as well as uniforms, newspaper clippings and photographs. Since the property's restoration in 2016, it also hosts theatre productions again, mostly staged by local musical and dramatic societies.