Scene of one of the most important battles of Ireland's 1798 rebellion against British rule, this hill just outside Enniscorthy is topped with a memorial to the Rising, and dotted with explanatory signs about the battlefield. A battle re-enactment takes place on the first weekend in August each year. Access is from a car park on the east side of the hill, reached via Drumgoold Rd; it's 2km east of Enniscorthy Castle, about a 30-minute walk.