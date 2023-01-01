Magheraghanrush Court Tomb

A 10-minute walk from a car park leads through pine-scented forest to this enigmatic court tomb. Dating from around 3000 BC, the crumbling structure is comparable to a crude human form, with a large bellylike central court and several protruding burial chambers positioned as though the head and legs.

Take the N16 east from Sligo and turn onto the R286. Almost immediately, turn left onto a minor road for Manorhamilton. Continue 3km to the car park.

Follow the trail for 50m before veering right up a small hill.