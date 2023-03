Immortalised by Yeats in 'The Fiddler of Dooney' (1899), this fissured limestone knoll bulges awkwardly upward by the lough's southern shore. There's a great lake view from the top and you can park right at the bottom. Photographs over the lake can be stunning as the sun sinks at the end of the day. It's 7km southeast of Sligo town on the R287.