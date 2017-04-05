All-Ireland 6-Day Tour from Dublin

Day 1: Dublin-BelfastDepart Dublin and make the first stop at Monasterboice. You can take a world famous Black Taxi tour (own expense) to view the Peace Wall and political murals. Your driver will show you highlights of the city including City Hall, Queen's University, Albert's Clock, Botanic Gardens, and much more. Day 2: Belfast - Giant’s Causeway - Rope Bridge - Derry - LetterkennyWe initially visit the Dark Hedges, made famous by Game of Thrones. Then it's the jackpot visit of the day - we will trace the footprints of Celtic Giants, walk the Giant's Causeway! This afternoon we’ll visit the city of Derry. Learn why the city is officially known as Londonderry and the story of the long bloody siege here in 1689. Your guide will take you down to the well known Bogside district, scene of the Bloody Sunday massacre in 1972.We’ll cross the border to nearby Co. Donegal where we’ll stop for the evening in Letterkenny.Day 3: Letterkenny - Co. Sligo - GalwayThe drive takes you through the beautiful counties of Donegal and Sligo, once home to Nobel Laureate poet W.B. Yeats. We visit his final resting place in Drumcliff Abbey. This afternoon we’ll arrive in Galway, City of the Tribes. Perhaps take a relaxing stroll along Salthill Promenade whilst the sun sets over Galway Bay. Meanwhile, the Latin Quarter offers streets of cosy pubs where you can sip Guinness to the beat of electrifying Irish music and the sweet sound of the Gaelic language.Day 4: Galway-KillarneyYou will have the wild Atlantic Ocean by your side as the tour cruises down the west coast. See the lunar landscape of the Burren, and visit the Cliffs of Moher, one of the most popular natural tourist destinations in Ireland. The last stop is the beautiful heritage town of Adare with its fabulous thatched cottages. Day 5: Killarney-DingleVisit one of Ireland's longest beaches at Inch, and then take the short drive to Dingle. Visit Dingle's most famous resident, Fungi the Dolphin who you shall have time to visit in the early afternoon. Then it's off on a wonderful pleasant drive around Slea Head with amazing views of Sleeping Giant Island, the Blasket Islands, and Beehive Huts dating back to 2000 B.C. Then it's back to Dingle where there is ample time for shopping in traditional arts and crafts stores.Day 6: Dingle-DublinThe day begins by crossing the Cork and Kerry mountains and heading for the world renowned Blarney Castle. Spend plenty of time visiting the Castle, and kissing the Blarney Stone. You'll make your way up through the battle fields of Braveheart to Dublin for the grand finale, the Guinness Storehouse. Have a creamy pint of Guinness before your tour comes to an end.