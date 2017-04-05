Welcome to Adare
Tourists arrive by the busload in Adare, 16km southwest of Limerick on the River Maigue, clogging its roads (the busy N21 is the village's main street). As it's thronged with visitors at weekends, book accommodation and restaurants in advance.
All-Ireland 6-Day Tour from Dublin
Day 1: Dublin-BelfastDepart Dublin and make the first stop at Monasterboice. You can take a world famous Black Taxi tour (own expense) to view the Peace Wall and political murals. Your driver will show you highlights of the city including City Hall, Queen's University, Albert's Clock, Botanic Gardens, and much more. Day 2: Belfast - Giant’s Causeway - Rope Bridge - Derry - LetterkennyWe initially visit the Dark Hedges, made famous by Game of Thrones. Then it's the jackpot visit of the day - we will trace the footprints of Celtic Giants, walk the Giant's Causeway! This afternoon we’ll visit the city of Derry. Learn why the city is officially known as Londonderry and the story of the long bloody siege here in 1689. Your guide will take you down to the well known Bogside district, scene of the Bloody Sunday massacre in 1972.We’ll cross the border to nearby Co. Donegal where we’ll stop for the evening in Letterkenny.Day 3: Letterkenny - Co. Sligo - GalwayThe drive takes you through the beautiful counties of Donegal and Sligo, once home to Nobel Laureate poet W.B. Yeats. We visit his final resting place in Drumcliff Abbey. This afternoon we’ll arrive in Galway, City of the Tribes. Perhaps take a relaxing stroll along Salthill Promenade whilst the sun sets over Galway Bay. Meanwhile, the Latin Quarter offers streets of cosy pubs where you can sip Guinness to the beat of electrifying Irish music and the sweet sound of the Gaelic language.Day 4: Galway-KillarneyYou will have the wild Atlantic Ocean by your side as the tour cruises down the west coast. See the lunar landscape of the Burren, and visit the Cliffs of Moher, one of the most popular natural tourist destinations in Ireland. The last stop is the beautiful heritage town of Adare with its fabulous thatched cottages. Day 5: Killarney-DingleVisit one of Ireland's longest beaches at Inch, and then take the short drive to Dingle. Visit Dingle's most famous resident, Fungi the Dolphin who you shall have time to visit in the early afternoon. Then it's off on a wonderful pleasant drive around Slea Head with amazing views of Sleeping Giant Island, the Blasket Islands, and Beehive Huts dating back to 2000 B.C. Then it's back to Dingle where there is ample time for shopping in traditional arts and crafts stores.Day 6: Dingle-DublinThe day begins by crossing the Cork and Kerry mountains and heading for the world renowned Blarney Castle. Spend plenty of time visiting the Castle, and kissing the Blarney Stone. You'll make your way up through the battle fields of Braveheart to Dublin for the grand finale, the Guinness Storehouse. Have a creamy pint of Guinness before your tour comes to an end.
Dingle Peninsula Tour from Limerick
The tour begins with a first stop at the famous Inch beach, a beach of outstanding natural beauty and one of the most picturesque beaches in Ireland. Then continue on a drive of Slea Head, where you will marvel at the landscape of the Atlantic Coast as you travel on this spectacular road hugging the western shoreline. Sit back and relax, admiring views of the Blasket Islands and maybe even see the "Sleeping Giant." You will also stop at one of the most beautiful villages in Ireland - Dingle. Dingle town is truly the heart and soul of the Dingle Peninsula. The tour will depart from Limerick City and travel via the charming village of Adare down through the mountains to County Kerry. You make a stop in the wonderful town of Killarney, the most well known town in Co. Kerry, as you make our way towards the Dingle Peninsula You will next take a stop at Inch Beach, one of Ireland's most famous beaches and the home of a surf school. Experience the stunning views of Ireland's Atlantic Coast as you walk along this world famous beach. Next, you will drive around Slea Head, the most Westerly drive in Europe. From there, the tour will continue to travel along the Atlantic Coast with stops for photos at the most dramatic locations On a clear day, you will enjoy superb views of the Blasket Islands. Your guide will explain how the Island's people had to leave their Island home and move to the mainland. Following a chance to grab refreshments (own expense), you will make your way back to Limerick, arriving at approximately 7:30pm depending on traffic, after a magical day on the Dingle Peninsula.
Southern Ireland 6-Day Tour from Dublin
Day 1:Dublin - Kilkenny Castle - Waterford Crystal - Dunmore EastOur first stop is the monastery ruins at Glendalough. This is an area of natural beauty, enjoy the local walks and trails. Next up is medieval Kilkenny with its cobbled streets. Potential sights include the Castle (entrance included), Cathedral, Abbeys and Churches. This afternoon we continue south to the Viking county of Waterford where our destination is the coastal fishing village of Dunmore East. Day 2: Dunmore East - Blarney Castle - Dingle PeninsulaOur day begins with a tour of the world famous Waterford Crystal factory. Stock up on fine cut glass at the outlet store or simply pause a while to watch the artisans at work. A drive through Co. Waterford and Cork city takes us to our major stop today, Blarney Castle. Here we spend plenty of time (2 hours) visiting the Castle, with the chance to kiss the Blarney Stone Day 3: Dingle Peninsula - KillarneyTake the short drive to Dingle, where you will visit its most famous resident, Fungie the Dolphin. Then it's off around Slea Head with amazing views. Then it's back to Dingle where there is ample time for shopping and lunch. Complete your day with a visit to Inch, before continuing on to Killarney.Day 4: Killarney - Ring of Kerry - KillarneyThe day begins with a horse-and-cart ride through Killarney National Park (optional) or horseback ride through the park (optional). Next it's off on a journey around the Ring of Kerry. The afternoon is packed with many highlights including Moll's Gap, Ladies View, Leprechaun Crossing, Killarney National Park, Lakes of Killarney, Torc Waterfall, and Muckross House.Day 5: Killarney - Cliffs of Moher - GalwayThe first stop will be a photo of the beautiful Bunratty Castle. Today's emphasis shall be the Wild Atlantic Way, including the breathtaking and world famous Cliffs of Moher. Rising over 700 ft in height, these cliffs are home to some of natures most majestic birds including puffins and gannets. Doolin is the lunch stop before continuing onward to explore the geological marvel that is the Burren. The journey takes you along the West Coast of Clare, and Galway Bay before stopping at Corcomroe Abbey. Day 6: Galway - Connemara - DublinDepart Galway and visit Maam's Cross and the Maam Valley. Onwards then to Leenane and the spectacular Aasleagh Falls. Stop for some photos along with a walk along Ireland's only fjord, Killary Harbour. The lunch stop is the charming village of Cong. Have time to visit Cong Abbey before heading off on the short journey back to Dublin.
9-Day All Ireland Tour from Dublin
Day 1: Dublin-Golden vale-Dingle PeninsulaBegin the day with a visit to the Guinness Storehouse and enjoy a complimentary pint of Guinness! Then visit the beautiful Rock of Castle Dunamase, in the afternoon stop at the beautiful heritage town of Adare. Tonight, stay in your very own Irish pub, the Randy Leprechaun on the Dingle Peninsula, where we include a complimentary Irish welcome drink.Day 2: Dingle Peninsula-KillarneyToday take the short drive to Dingle. Then it's off around Slea Head and back to Dingle where there is ample time for shopping and lunch. Complete the day with a visit to Inch beach, before continuing on to Killarney where you stay for the next 2 nights.Day 3: Killarney-Ring of Kerry-KillarneyThe day begins with a horse and cart ride through Killarney National Park (own expense) or horseback ride through the park (own expense).The afternoon is filled with the delights of Killarney National Park.Day 4: Killarney-Blarney-Cobh-CorkThe day begins by crossing the Cork and Kerry mountains and heading for Blarney Castle. Visit the Castle and kiss the Blarney stone. The next stop is Cork, where your guide shall point out some of the city's highlights. Finally, spend the night in Cork.Day 5: Cork-Cliffs of Moher-GalwayThe first stop will be for a photo of the beautiful Bunratty Castle.Today's emphasis shall be the Wild Atlantic way, visiting the Cliffs of Moher, Doolin and the Burren. Your journey takes you along the West Coast of Clare and Galway Bay before stopping at Corcomroe Abbey. Overnight in Galway.Day 6: Galway-DerryThe first stop today is the charming village of Cong, visiting Cong Abbey before heading off through parts of Connemara to the Museum of Country Life. Visit W.B Yeat's final resting place in Drumcliff Abbey. Our final stop is the portal tomb of Creevykeel. Overnight is in Derry.Day 7: Derry-Donegal-Belfast or DerryBegin today with an excellent in-depth walking tour of Derry's walls and the well known Bogside district. Onwards to Grianan of Aileach, a hilltop fort, then Glenveagh National Park in the afternoon. Then it's onwards to Northern Ireland's capital, Belfast or Derry (depending on availability) where you spend the night.Day 8: Belfast or Derry-Giant's Causeway-BelfastVisit the Dark Hedges, famed by the 'Game of Thrones'. The next stop is the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge (seasonal, cross at your own risk). Next it's the Giant's Causeway, then end the day at Dunluce castle before returning to Belfast for the final night.Day 9: Belfast-DublinBegin the day with the Titanic Experience. After, take a city tour of the highlights of Belfast. Then it's off to Dublin where the tour will stop en-route at Monasterboice. This tour drops at Dublin airport at approximately 4pm and Dublin city center at approximately 4:30pm.
Galway, Kerry, Burren, Dingle Peninsula 3-Day Tour from Dublin
Day 1: Dublin - Connemara - Galway We’ll depart Dublin this morning and make our way to the West of Ireland and beautiful Connemara. We’ll stop for refreshments in the midlands before arriving in the enchanting village of Cong. John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara filmed the Quiet Man here and the village is also home to Ashford Castle, a stunning resort which is frequently host to celebrity weddings and royal families on vacation. We have time to visit Cong Abbey before continuing our journey through the wilderness of Connemara. We enjoy the unique landscape, beautiful lakes, valleys and mountain scenery. This area is Gaelic speaking and still maintains many of Ireland's traditional ways, despite suffering massive depopulation during the Great Famine of 1845 - 1851. Arrive in Galway mid afternoon for time at leisure in this atmospheric city. We have time to explore the Spanish Arch and ramble down colourful Shop Street with its many street performers, seafood eateries and quaint Irish bars. Overnight in Galway. Day 2: Galway - Cliffs of Moher - Dingle Peninsula Today you will have the Atlantic Ocean by your side as we cruise down a portion of the Wild Atlantic Way. The coastal route is characterised by beautiful golden beaches and maybe even dolphins and whales breaching off the shore. Meanwhile, the limestone Burren region is a lunar landscape with unique features such as underground rivers and waterfalls dating back 300 million years. Today’s highlight is the Cliffs of Moher, the most popular natural tourist destination in Ireland and easily most spectacular cliffs in Europe. Rising over 700 ft in height, the ciffs mark the edge of Europe are home to some of nature’s most majestic birds including puffins, gannets and many more. We'll cross the mighty River Shannon in County Limerick where Viking longboats once ruled the waves. Look forward to spending the night on the breathtaking Dingle Peninsula, in the heart of rural Ireland. Day 3: Highlights of the Ring of Kerry - Killarney - DublinThis morning we'll take in some highlights of the Ring of Kerry (which typically include Moll’s Gap, Leprechaun Crossing, Killarney National Park, Lakes of Killarney, Torc Waterfall) before enjoying time at leisure in Killarney. Many guests enjoy an (optional) horse and carriage or horse ride. The journey back to Dublin takes us on a leisurely drive through the heritage town of Adare with its fabulous thatched cottages and the Golden Vale, Ireland's finest agricultural land with its rolling fields and pastures. We return to Dublin by 19:00 approx.
Full-Day Small-Group Cliffs Of Moher Day Trip from Limerick
Begin the day with pickup from most accommodations in Adare, Limerick, Shannon and Ennis. Alternatively, meet your driver and guide at the Tourist Information Office in Limerick at 9:45am and Ennis 10.30.Make your first stop of the day at Leamanagh Castle, and take a morning refreshment at Caherconnell Fort. Then stop at Poulnabrone Dolmen, an ancient burial site thought to date back to 3800BC. From here, head across the famous Burren region, a unique Limestone landscape that is often compared to a lunar landscape; see breathtaking views across Galway Bay (weather permitting). Make a stop in Ballyvaughen for lunch (own expense).After lunch, drive with your guide along the Wild Atlantic Way, which will take you across the Blackhead Drive, with it's stunning views of Connemara and the Aran Islands. There will be time to stop for a few moments to reflect on this ancient region and admire the flora and scenery.Next is the the highlight of our tour: the majestic Cliffs of Moher along the spectacular Wild Atlantic Way. Here, take in awesome views from the cliffs, which rise 702 feet (approximately 214 mt) from the ocean. There will be ample time for photos. Here you can take an optional Atlantic Edge Tour (included in price) or simply enjoy a coffee.On leaving the cliffs, drive by the villages of Liscannor and Lahinch on the return journey to Ennis and Limerick.