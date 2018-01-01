Welcome to Killarney
Mobbed in summer, Killarney is perhaps at its best in the late spring and early autumn when the crowds are manageable, but the weather is still good enough to enjoy its outdoor activities.
Top experiences in Killarney
Killarney activities
The Ring of Kerry and Killarney National Park Tour
There is an unspoilt nature to Ireland's most beautiful region and the Ring of Kerry provides many unforgettable memories as it passes through many picturesque villages such as Glenbeigh, Waterville and Sneem.Your return to Killarney is via Ladies View, the famous Lakes of Killarney and through the Oakwoods of Killarney's magnificent National Park.
Blarney Castle, Ring of Kerry, Cliffs of Moher 3-Day Rail Tour
Departing from Dublin Heuston Station, you'll catch the train to Cork and coach to the famous Blarney Castle. There'll be time here for you to kiss the famous stone, and enjoy some free time for shopping and lunch (own expense) in the village of Blarney before returning to Cork for a short city tour.You'll then transfer to Cobh, where the Queenstown Story Heritage Center is located in the beautifully restored Victorian railway station and transatlantic terminal. This was the embarkation point for generations of Irish emigrants from famine times to recent years.Transferring back to Cork station, you'll catch the train to Killarney to stay in comfortable bed and breakfast accommodation (with en-suite facilities). Your evening in Killarney is free.Next day, you'll take the lovely Ring of Kerry coastal drive around the Iveragh Peninsula, flanked by Dingle Bay. The stunning mountain and coastal scenery includes the famous Lakes of Killarney.After spending another night in Killarney, you'll tour Limerick City before continuing to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park. Next you'll visit the stunning Cliffs of Moher and Black Head, the Burren and Galway Bay, before returning to Dublin.
Burren, Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry 5-Day Tour from Dublin
Day 1: Dublin – Galway (B)Leave Dublin behind and travel west by luxury coach, stopping at Locke's Distillery in Kilbeggan. Sample award-winning Kilbeggan whiskey, and then continue to Clonmacnoise Monastery on the banks of the Shannon River to explore this important early Christian site. Visit a typically friendly local pub (full of both character and characters!) before arriving in Galway for your first night.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central Galway Day 2: Galway – Killarney (B)Set out with your guide to explore beautiful County Clare on Ireland’s west coast. Visit the Burren – the aptly named barren rolling hills covered with limestone rocks – and then spend your afternoon at the Cliffs of Moher. Standing more than 700 feet (213 meters) high, the cliffs cover more than 5 miles (8 km) of coastline, forming a breathtaking backdrop against the Atlantic Ocean waves. After enjoying time at leisure, cross Shannon Estuary with your guide, and arrive in Killarney – your base for the remaining three nights. Spend the evening at leisure.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central KillarneyDay 3: Killarney – Dingle Peninsula (B)Set off early to discover Dingle Peninsula, an area famous for its scenery and Gaelic Culture. Traveling by luxury minivan, you’ll stop to check out ancient forts and early religious sites before soaking up panoramic views from Slea Head and Inch Beach. Spend time in the tiny town of Dingle itself – famous for its local music scene and buzzing Irish pubs. Your guide will show you the best spots, and you’ll have time to explore independently before returning to Killarney to enjoy the night.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central KillarneyDay 4: Killarney – Ring of Kerry (B)Travel along the famous Ring of Kerry – one of the world's classic touring routes – which stretches along Ireland’s southwestern coast. The entire ring covers nearly 109 miles (176 km) of sublime coastal roads, and deserves a full day to really appreciate it. Traveling around Ivernagh Peninsular, enjoy stops with your guide to learn about the history of the area. Explore ancient ring forts, small fishing villages and sandy beaches. Walk through Killarney National Park to visit Torc Waterfall – thought of locally as a natural wonder! Then return to Killarney in the evening.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central KillarneyDay 5: Killarney – DublinHop back on your minibus and travel through the breathtaking West Cork Mountains to reach Blarney Castle. While exploring with your guide, be sure to kiss the infamous Blarney Stone for a lifetime of smooth talking! En route to Dublin, see the Rock of Cashel, a Celtic cathedral in County Tipperary, and then enjoy a break in Kilkenny City before reaching Dublin in the evening.
Private Tour: Ring of Kerry from Killarney
The "Ring of Kerry" is a spectacular scenic route in south west Ireland. A private tour is the best way to enjoy all the sights and scenery the route has to offer. You can fully be in charge of the itinerary. Compared with coach tours, we can make more stops (of your choice) and travel to places where buses have no access.The Ring of Kerry is a world-famous route following the N70, N71 and R562 roads in a circular direction around the Iveragh peninsula. The route starts in the town Killarney and passes through the towns and villages of (in order): Killorglin, Cahersiveen, Waterville, Sneem, Kenmare, and finally back to Killarney.A private tour of the Ring of Kerry has great advantages. Of course you can visit the well known places of interest (for example: Muckross House and Gardens, Coomakista Pass, Kerry Bog Village and the Torc Waterfalls). In addition, we can show you lesser known places that are equally impressive. These lesser know areas are; Cromwell's Bridge is a mysterious bridge in the center of Kenmare. Folklore goes it does not get its name from Oliver Cromwell but is named after the Irish word croimeal - which means mustache! The Stone Circle in Kenmare is the largest of its kind in south-western Ireland. The Skelligs Ring boasts panoramic views of massive cliffs. The Skellig Islands can be seen in the distance. On Valentia Island, humans have been active from at least 4,560 B.C. Along with stunning scenery, Valentia Island is home to the Skellig Experience and Valentia Heritage Museum. At the Valentia Slate Quarry, to this day slate is being mined. Slate from here was used for the Opera House in Paris and Westminster Palace in London! Cahergall Fort, Leacanabuiaile Fort and Ballycarbery Castle are all great medieval forts around Cahersiveen. As old as they are, they still dominate the area present-day! On our private tour, we can stop anywhere you like. You will not miss any Kodak-moments and we can advise you on great places to have lunch, coffee or an Irish pint of plain.Several variations on the official route exist, that include for example Valentia Island and Saint Finian's Bay. The tour can take you to all these places, including of course the famous highlights such as the Gap of Dunloe, Kerry Bog Village, Derrynane House and Gardens, Valentia Island, Muckross House and Ross Castle.
Full Day Tour of The Dingle Peninsula Slea Head and Inch Beach
The Dingle Peninsula Drive once described by National Geographic Traveler as "the most beautiful place on earth" There will be frequent stops to admire the views and take photos. This spectacular award winning tour departs from Deros Tours,22 Main Street,Killarney at 10.30am and returns at 5pm approx. from mid March to mid October.Please check in no later than 10.15am. Priority seating (first three rows) can be booked in advance at an additional charge of E 8 per seat.Please advise at time of booking. All Driver/Guides are local and top rated on Tripadvisor who will give a most memorable sightseeing tour of the Dingle Peninsula.All Driver/Guides provide expert local commentary of Dingle and its environs.Each Driver puts their own personalities into the Dingle Peninsula Tour. The tour will pass through small towns like Milltown and Castlemaine before reaching our first stop at Inch Beach. Inch beach is a three-mile long strand and is known as one of the most visually dramatic beaches in Ireland. Inch has provided shooting locations for several Hollywood films including the epic Ryan’s Daughter. These films revealed the rugged beauty of the Dingle Peninsula to a worldwide audience. A stop here for approximately 20 minutes.Refreshments may be purchased at the local shop. Leaving Inch Beach, we travel to Dingle town, the chief town of the peninsula, with a population of about 1,900. Dingle is a beautiful harbour town where the fishing boats unload the daily catch of fish throughout the day. The harbour was constructed after the Anglo-Norman invasion of 1179. Continuing the tour to Slea Head Drive, a scenic circle loop of 26 miles/41 km. During this loop, travelling through Ventry, Dunquin and Ballyferriter. It is here on this west side of Dingle that the Irish language (Gaelic) is very much the first language and is spoken in a natural native way. Rounding the head of the peninsula there are magnificent views of the Blasket Islands, spectacular cliffs and idyllic beaches. This is the edge of Europe and history is everywhere - Iron Age forts, beehive huts, early-Christian churches, 19th-century cottages and picturesque stone houses set against a patchwork of fields. This most scenic route winds around the coast to Slea Head, where the view of the Blasket Islands stops many visitors in their tracks.The group of seven rocky islands offshore is the Blasket Islands. These islands were inhabited until 1953 and the islanders were great storytellers and made a lasting contribution to Irish Literature. The town of Dingle is rich in culture, traditional music, great pubs and restaurants. There will be a stop here for lunch and a walk around the town at your leisure for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes or so. After lunch the bus will return to Killarney town centre via Camp and Tralee (home of Rose of Tralee Festival ), arriving at approximately 5:00 pm.
All-Ireland 6-Day Tour from Dublin
Day 1: Dublin-BelfastDepart Dublin and make the first stop at Monasterboice. You can take a world famous Black Taxi tour (own expense) to view the Peace Wall and political murals. Your driver will show you highlights of the city including City Hall, Queen's University, Albert's Clock, Botanic Gardens, and much more. Day 2: Belfast - Giant’s Causeway - Rope Bridge - Derry - LetterkennyWe initially visit the Dark Hedges, made famous by Game of Thrones. Then it's the jackpot visit of the day - we will trace the footprints of Celtic Giants, walk the Giant's Causeway! This afternoon we’ll visit the city of Derry. Learn why the city is officially known as Londonderry and the story of the long bloody siege here in 1689. Your guide will take you down to the well known Bogside district, scene of the Bloody Sunday massacre in 1972.We’ll cross the border to nearby Co. Donegal where we’ll stop for the evening in Letterkenny.Day 3: Letterkenny - Co. Sligo - GalwayThe drive takes you through the beautiful counties of Donegal and Sligo, once home to Nobel Laureate poet W.B. Yeats. We visit his final resting place in Drumcliff Abbey. This afternoon we’ll arrive in Galway, City of the Tribes. Perhaps take a relaxing stroll along Salthill Promenade whilst the sun sets over Galway Bay. Meanwhile, the Latin Quarter offers streets of cosy pubs where you can sip Guinness to the beat of electrifying Irish music and the sweet sound of the Gaelic language.Day 4: Galway-KillarneyYou will have the wild Atlantic Ocean by your side as the tour cruises down the west coast. See the lunar landscape of the Burren, and visit the Cliffs of Moher, one of the most popular natural tourist destinations in Ireland. The last stop is the beautiful heritage town of Adare with its fabulous thatched cottages. Day 5: Killarney-DingleVisit one of Ireland's longest beaches at Inch, and then take the short drive to Dingle. Visit Dingle's most famous resident, Fungi the Dolphin who you shall have time to visit in the early afternoon. Then it's off on a wonderful pleasant drive around Slea Head with amazing views of Sleeping Giant Island, the Blasket Islands, and Beehive Huts dating back to 2000 B.C. Then it's back to Dingle where there is ample time for shopping in traditional arts and crafts stores.Day 6: Dingle-DublinThe day begins by crossing the Cork and Kerry mountains and heading for the world renowned Blarney Castle. Spend plenty of time visiting the Castle, and kissing the Blarney Stone. You'll make your way up through the battle fields of Braveheart to Dublin for the grand finale, the Guinness Storehouse. Have a creamy pint of Guinness before your tour comes to an end.