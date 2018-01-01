Welcome to Kinvara
Cliffs of Moher Tour from Galway
Leave Galway and head southwest on board your luxury coach in the direction of the world-famous Cliffs of Moher in County Clare. Traveling along scenic coastal roads, your tour stops to visit cute fishing villages and historic sites as you go. First stop is in Kinvara, a pretty fishing village known for its star attraction – Dunguaire Castle. Stroll around it outside with your guide and hear tales of its impressive history that dates back to the 16th century.Continue your journey through Burren National Park – or simply ‘the Burren’ – and marvel at its utterly intriguing landscape, with rolling hills covered with limestone rocks. The park is home to numerous ancient monuments like the Poulnabrone Dolmen, which is said to be the most photographed Megalithic monument in the country, and the little-known Ballyalban Fairy Fort.Just outside the town of Kilfenora, stop and hop off your coach to see some Celtic crosses, and learn about their history and symbolism from your guide. The tiny coastal village of Doolin is nearby, and lunch takes place here, in one of the town’s legendary pubs -- Gus O'Connors -- that's famous for its traditional Irish music and great food.Your afternoon is spent at the stunning Cliffs of Moher, and it’s sure to be the highlight of your day. With approximately two hours to spend here at your leisure, walk around enjoying unforgettable views over the Atlantic Ocean and the Aran Islands. Featured in classic movies like The Princess Bride and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the cliffs are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and perfect for a bracing walk with unforgettable scenery.Return to Galway via the coastal roads, enjoying one last break for a walk on the Burren.
To begin this amazing experience, you will depart Dublin and head west to tour the beautiful region of Connemara. After a refreshment stop in the midlands of Ireland, your first stop will be the quaint and charming village of Cong. The village is home to Ashford Castle and Cong Abbey. Departing Cong, you will enjoy wonderful views of the Garlic speaking Connemara and its beautiful lakes, valleys and mountain scenery. You will arrive in Galway by mid afternoon, which will allow you ample time to enjoy this marvelous cultural city. Visit the Spanish Arch and ramble around colorful shop street. Accommodation will be in Galway city.Begin day to by cruising along the west coast where you will enjoy beautiful beaches and golden sand. Your first stop is the home of the legendary king of Connacht, Dunguaire Castle. The tour will continue to the seaside village of Kinvara and the lunar landscape of the Burren, the only place in the world where Alpine, Arctic and Mediterranean flowers grow side by side. You will then enjoy a lunch stop in Doolin (own expense), a beautiful Gaelic speaking village, before visiting the highlight of the day, the Cliffs of Moher. Rising over 700 ft in height, these cliffs are home to some of nature's most majestic birds. You will take a photo-stop at Bunratty Castle. You will spend the night in Killarney.On day 3 you will embark on a tour of the world famous Dingle Peninsula. The day begins with a horse and cart ride through Killarney National Park, before visiting Ireland's longest beach at Inch beach, where you will enjoy miles of beautiful sandy beach. You will then take the short drive to Dingle, a charming Gaelic speaking fishing village. Highlights of the Dingle Peninsula will include Slea head, Gallarous Oratory, Views of the Blasket Islands, Dingle Town, where there will be a chance to browse the local art and craft stores. Accommodation will be in a traditional Irish pub, where there will be a chance to relax away from the hustle and bustle of the city.Your final day will begin by crossing the Cork and Kerry mountains and heading for the world renowned Blarney Castle. You will spend time here visiting the Castle, and kissing the Blarney Stone endowing you with the gift of eloquent speech (gift of the gab) for 7 years. You may also like to visit the famous Blarney Woollen Mills, where you can visit the world's largest Irish shop. After lunch (own expense), you will take a leisurely drive through Golden Vale. You will return to Dublin, where you will visit the Guinness Storehouse and enjoy a big creamy pint of Guinness compliments of your touring team!
Your tour departs Merchants Road, Galway outside the Kinlay Hostel at 9:30am. Traveling south along the Wild Atlantic Way, your first stop is at Dunguaire Castle on the outskirts of Kinvara. A photo stop here at one of the most photographed castles in the whole of Ireland and then it's on through the glacio-karst landscape of the Burren and past Corcomroe Abbey. This fascinating Cistercian Abbey is noted for its distinguished carvings and rich ornamentation.You then travel through Ballyvaughan and on to the Burren Birds of Prey Centre (entry not included). The Birds of Prey Centre has been educating and entertaining visitors with dynamic displays set against the dramatic Burren landscape since 2008. The mission of the centre is to aid in the conservation of Birds of Prey through visitor awareness and education, whilst actively fund raising for Raptor Conservation monitoring efforts within Ireland. Departing the Birds of Prey Centre, you'll follow the Wild Atlantic Way along the coast of County Clare, passing Black Head, Wild Atlantic Way - 'Discovery Point' and Fanore Strand, Wild Atlantic Way - 'Discovery Point,' from here you can see the Aran Islands, locking in Galway Bay and in the distance the mountains of Connemara.Next it's on to the majestic Cliffs of Moher, for a 2-hour stop, Wild Atlantic Way - 'Signature Point' (entry fee included). The Cliffs of Moher are one of Ireland's most spectacular sights and one of the 'Signature Points' on the Wild Atlantic Way. Rising 214 meters (702 feet) out of the Atlantic Ocean, the Cliffs of Moher offer one of the most amazing views in Ireland.Departing the Cliffs of Moher we return to Galway via Lisdoonvarna, famous for its annual match making festival and stopping en route through the Burren for some amazing photo opportunities.
