Probably built around 900 AD, Dún Eoghanachta has one towering circular wall that's 5m high, nearly 5m thick and 30m in diameter.
Dún Eoghanachta
Aran Islands
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.09 MILES
Dún Aonghasa is one of the largest prehistoric stone forts in Europe and stands guard over Inis Mór on the edge of a 100-metre sheer cliff drop.
28.41 MILES
The 'Fighting O'Flahertys' were based at this superbly preserved 16th-century fortress 4km east of Oughterard. The clan controlled the region for hundreds…
29.28 MILES
Immediately southeast of Letterfrack, Connemara National Park spans 2000 dramatic hectares of bog, mountains, heath and woodlands.
27.26 MILES
Also known as the Portal Tomb, Poulnabrone Dolmen is one of Ireland's most photographed ancient monuments. Built more than 5000 years ago, the other…
29.53 MILES
Photogenically perched on the shores of Pollacapall Lough, 4km east of Letterfrack, Kylemore is a crenellated 19th-century neo-Gothic fantasy. It was…
26.63 MILES
One of Ireland's most famous prehistoric grave sites, Gleninsheen lies beside the R480 7km south of Ballyvaughan. It's thought to date from 4000 to 5000…
29.8 MILES
Creamy St Tola goat's cheese is served at some of Ireland's finest restaurants, with award-winning lines including ash log, Greek-style feta and gouda…
18.38 MILES
Pádraig Pearse (Patrick Pearse; 1879–1916) wrote some of his short stories and plays on the shore of a remote lake in this small thatched cottage, which…
Nearby Aran Islands attractions
0.44 MILES
The scattered early Christian ruins known as the Na Seacht dTeampaill (Seven Churches) actually comprise just two ruined churches. The biggest is the 13m…
1.09 MILES
Dún Aonghasa is one of the largest prehistoric stone forts in Europe and stands guard over Inis Mór on the edge of a 100-metre sheer cliff drop.
1.31 MILES
Crescent-shaped Kilmurvey Beach has a Blue Flag for its clean white sand and pristine waters. Lifeguards patrol it in July and August, and often in June.
1.56 MILES
Access to this extraordinary rectangular natural tidal pool is via a 750m clifftop walk southeast from Dun Aengus, or via a 1km signposted walking path…
2.74 MILES
Along the island's low-lying northern coast, the sheltered little bay of Port Chorrúch is home to up to 80 grey seals, who sun themselves and feed in the…
3.3 MILES
Atop the island's highest point, at 100m, historic fort Dún Eochla has a double ring of circular walls, and is thought to date from the early medieval era…
3.36 MILES
You've encountered the produce on countless west Ireland menus; now meet the goats that make it all possible. Call ahead to join a tour of this tiny dairy…
3.85 MILES
The highlight of this small church is on the eastern side – a beautifully carved boundary cross with a circular hole at the top. It was possibly used as a…