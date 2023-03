The highlight of this small church is on the eastern side – a beautifully carved boundary cross with a circular hole at the top. It was possibly used as a sundial; drawing an item of clothing through the hole is said to bring fertility and good luck. It's thought the church was founded in the 12th century by St Kieran (aka St Ciarán), who studied under St Enda and later established his own monastery at Clonmacnoise.

Teampall Chiaráin is set 1.5km northwest of Kilronan.