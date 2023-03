Access to this extraordinary rectangular natural tidal pool is via a 750m clifftop walk southeast from Dun Aengus, or via a 1km signposted walking path from the hamlet of Gort na gCapall. Dubbed 'Serpent's Lair', the pool is a regular on the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series circuit, when daredevil divers plunge from nearly triple the height of an Olympic tower-dive platform. Take care as the area can be dangerous in wild weather and high seas.