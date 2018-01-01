Welcome to Clifden
Top experiences in Clifden
Clifden activities
4-Day Ring of Kerry, Cliffs of Moher, Galway from Dublin
Departing from Dublin Heuston Station, you'll catch the train to Cork and then travel by coach to the famous Blarney Castle. You'll then transfer to Cobh, where the Queenstown Story Heritage Center tells the story of Ireland's emigrants to the New World.Next day, you'll take the lovely Ring of Kerry coastal drive around the Iveragh Peninsula, flanked by Dingle Bay. The stunning mountain and coastal scenery is not to be missed, and includes the famous Lakes of Killarney.After another night in Killarney, you'll tour Limerick City before continuing to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park. After a pub lunch in the village of Doolin, it's time to visit the stunning Cliffs of Moher, Black Head, the Burren and Galway Bay.After starting the day with a full Irish breakfast, you'll head into magnificent Connemara, visiting Clifden, Kylemore Abbey (reduced admission rate), Leenane and Killary Harbor (Ireland's only fjord) or Roundstone, the Coral Beach and the Sky Road.After admiring the wild Atlantic coastline, it's time to return to Galway to catch your train to Dublin Heuston, arriving at 8:50pm.
Connemara National Park and Kylemore Abbey Tour from Galway
Departing Merchant's Road in central Galway at 9:30 daily, this tour travels west along the Coast of Galway Bay. You leave Galway city behind and head out through the Claddagh and Salthill areas of Galway before turning left and along the southern shore of Connemara. The tour passes through the picturesque villages of Barna, Furbo, Spiddal and Inverin before turning inland to cross the haunting Connemara landscape.The tour then stops at the summer residence of Padraic Pearse. Padraic Pearse was one of the leaders of Irish Nationalism and a signatory to the Proclamation of Irish Independence, read out by him outside the GPO in Dublin during the Easter Rising 1916. This restored cottage overlooks the breathtaking rural vistas of Rosmuc, (entry fee not included). Then you travel through the tranquil, wilderness bog landscape of Bothar na Scragoige before stopping for a photostop in the beautiful fishing village of Roundstone.Leaving Roundstone you travel travel along the real Wild Atlantic Way territory, along here you have the vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean on your left and the barren Connemara landscape to your right. You get to witness exactly what the Wild Atlantic Way is all about, keep an eye out for the local Connemara Ponies as you head for Derrygimlagh Bog. This remote corner of Connemara was central to connecting the whole of Europe to America in the early 20th century and is one of the 'signature points' of the Wild Atlantic Way. Travelling through Clifden, the capital of Connemara, you head skyward towards the Sky Road. The views and photo opportunities from this 'discovery point' on the Wild Atlantic Way have to be seen to be believed.Next you have a choice: Either a 2-hour stop to explore and walk the Connemara National Park, or a 2-hour stop at the magical 19th century Kylemore Abbey (entry fee not included). To finish off the tour you weave your way between the majestic Twelve Bens and Maamturk mountains through the Inagh Valley and onto the main Galway to Clifden road where you will visit the famous 'Quite Man' bridge before returning to Galway city.
2-Day Cliffs of Moher, Connemara and Galway Bay Rail Tour from Dublin
Departing from Dublin Heuston Station, you'll catch the train to Limerick (breakfast available onboard). After a short tour of Limerick City you'll continue on to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park.After a pub lunch in the village of Doolin, it's time to visit the stunning Cliffs of Moher, Black Head, the Burren and Galway Bay. You'll spend the night in the heart of Galway City at a three-star hotel.After starting the day with a full Irish breakfast, you'll head into magnificent Connemara, where John Ford filmed The Quiet Man with John Wayne in 1951. During the day you'll visit Clifden, Kylemore Abbey (reduced admission rate), Leenane and Killary Harbor (Ireland's only fjord) or Roundstone, the Coral Beach and the Sky Road.After admiring the wild Atlantic coastline, you will return to Galway for your train to Dublin Heuston, arriving at 8:50pm.
3-Day Cliffs of Moher, Connemara and Aran Islands Rail Tour from Dublin
On this delightful three-day excursion you will explore Limerick city and the village of Doolin, before heading to the Cliffs of Moher and the Burren.Next day, you'll take a scenic flight to the largest Aran Island, Inis Mor, where you will take a tour of the island, including a visit to the magnificent ancient fort Dun Aengus.Day three will see you travel to the magnificent Connemara where John Ford filmed The Quiet Man with John Wayne in 1951. During the day you'll visit Clifden, Kylemore Abbey, Leenane and Killary Harbor or Roundstone, the Coral Beach and the Sky Road.
Full-day Connemara and Wild Atlantic Way Tour from Galway
You depart central Galway in the morning, north along the Wild Atlantic Way and your fully trained, local driver guide will take you through the Claddagh and Salthill. You will then head west along the southern shores of Connemara, looking out across Galway Bay. As your tour passes through the picturesque villages of Barna, Furbo, Spiddal and Inverin, you will see thatched cottages, dry stone walls, mountains, woodlands, rivers and streams, lakes, Connemara ponies, amazing beaches and unspoilt bogs and deserted islands.Your first scheduled stop of the day at approx. 10:30am will be Pearse’s Cottage (Wild Atlantic Way – Signature Point); please note entry is at own expense. Patrick Pearse was one of the leaders of Irish Nationalism and a signatory to the Irish Proclamation of Irish Independence, read out by him outside the GPO in Dublin during the Easter Rising 1916.Then it’s on through Connemara’s hidden jewel, Bothar na Scragoige. View the wilderness bog landscape and experience the tranquility and isolation of Connemara.Just before midday you will arrive in Roundstone for a cup of tea or coffee (own expense) at the picturesque little fishing village of Roundstone. At noon, departing Roundstone you will head out along the Wild Atlantic Way. To your left will open up the iconic Dog’s Bay Beach stretching a mile out into the Atlantic.Next is Derrygimlagh Bog (Wild Atlantic Way – Signature Point). This remote site was the centre of the communications (Marconi) and aviation world (Alcok & Brown) in the beginning of the 20th century. After travelling through Clifden, the capital of Connemara, you head skyward. Renowned worldwide for its heart stopping twists and turns, the Sky Road (Wild Atlantic Way – Discovery Point) swoops and soars above the Atlantic Ocean. The views and photo opportunities from this ‘Discovery Point’ have to be seen to be believed. Next on the tour you have a choice of stop: a 2-hour stop to explore and ramble/hike in the Connemara National Park or a 2-hour stop at the magical 19th century limestone and marble Kylemore Abbey (admission at own expense).Departing Kylemore Abbey or Connemara National Park, you will finish off the tour and weave your way between the majestic Twelve Bens and Maumturk Mountains through the Inagh Valley and onto the main Galway to Clifden Road. Here you get to greet the impressive Connemara Giant as well as a visit to the famous ‘Quite Man Bridge’ before returning to Galway City at approx. 5.30pm.All times are approximate, the local operator reserves the right to amend tour routes in the event of traffic delays or road closures.
Full-day Connemara and Wild Atlantic Way from Galway
