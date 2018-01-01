Full-day Connemara and Wild Atlantic Way Tour from Galway

You depart central Galway in the morning, north along the Wild Atlantic Way and your fully trained, local driver guide will take you through the Claddagh and Salthill. You will then head west along the southern shores of Connemara, looking out across Galway Bay. As your tour passes through the picturesque villages of Barna, Furbo, Spiddal and Inverin, you will see thatched cottages, dry stone walls, mountains, woodlands, rivers and streams, lakes, Connemara ponies, amazing beaches and unspoilt bogs and deserted islands.Your first scheduled stop of the day at approx. 10:30am will be Pearse’s Cottage (Wild Atlantic Way – Signature Point); please note entry is at own expense. Patrick Pearse was one of the leaders of Irish Nationalism and a signatory to the Irish Proclamation of Irish Independence, read out by him outside the GPO in Dublin during the Easter Rising 1916.Then it’s on through Connemara’s hidden jewel, Bothar na Scragoige. View the wilderness bog landscape and experience the tranquility and isolation of Connemara.Just before midday you will arrive in Roundstone for a cup of tea or coffee (own expense) at the picturesque little fishing village of Roundstone. At noon, departing Roundstone you will head out along the Wild Atlantic Way. To your left will open up the iconic Dog’s Bay Beach stretching a mile out into the Atlantic.Next is Derrygimlagh Bog (Wild Atlantic Way – Signature Point). This remote site was the centre of the communications (Marconi) and aviation world (Alcok & Brown) in the beginning of the 20th century. After travelling through Clifden, the capital of Connemara, you head skyward. Renowned worldwide for its heart stopping twists and turns, the Sky Road (Wild Atlantic Way – Discovery Point) swoops and soars above the Atlantic Ocean. The views and photo opportunities from this ‘Discovery Point’ have to be seen to be believed. Next on the tour you have a choice of stop: a 2-hour stop to explore and ramble/hike in the Connemara National Park or a 2-hour stop at the magical 19th century limestone and marble Kylemore Abbey (admission at own expense).Departing Kylemore Abbey or Connemara National Park, you will finish off the tour and weave your way between the majestic Twelve Bens and Maumturk Mountains through the Inagh Valley and onto the main Galway to Clifden Road. Here you get to greet the impressive Connemara Giant as well as a visit to the famous ‘Quite Man Bridge’ before returning to Galway City at approx. 5.30pm.All times are approximate, the local operator reserves the right to amend tour routes in the event of traffic delays or road closures.