Welcome to Aran Islands
An extension of the limestone escarpment that forms the Burren in Clare, the islands have shallow topsoil scattered with wildflowers, grass where livestock grazes and jagged cliffs pounded by surf. Ancient forts here are some of the oldest archaeological remains in Ireland.
Inishmore (Irish: Inis Mór) is the largest island and home to the only town, Kilronan. Inishmaan (Inis Meáin) preserves its age-old traditions and evokes a sense of timelessness. Inisheer (Inis Oírr), the smallest island, has a strong trad culture.
Cliffs of Moher Tour from Galway
Leave Galway and head southwest on board your luxury coach in the direction of the world-famous Cliffs of Moher in County Clare. Traveling along scenic coastal roads, your tour stops to visit cute fishing villages and historic sites as you go. First stop is in Kinvara, a pretty fishing village known for its star attraction – Dunguaire Castle. Stroll around it outside with your guide and hear tales of its impressive history that dates back to the 16th century.Continue your journey through Burren National Park – or simply ‘the Burren’ – and marvel at its utterly intriguing landscape, with rolling hills covered with limestone rocks. The park is home to numerous ancient monuments like the Poulnabrone Dolmen, which is said to be the most photographed Megalithic monument in the country, and the little-known Ballyalban Fairy Fort.Just outside the town of Kilfenora, stop and hop off your coach to see some Celtic crosses, and learn about their history and symbolism from your guide. The tiny coastal village of Doolin is nearby, and lunch takes place here, in one of the town’s legendary pubs -- Gus O'Connors -- that's famous for its traditional Irish music and great food.Your afternoon is spent at the stunning Cliffs of Moher, and it’s sure to be the highlight of your day. With approximately two hours to spend here at your leisure, walk around enjoying unforgettable views over the Atlantic Ocean and the Aran Islands. Featured in classic movies like The Princess Bride and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the cliffs are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and perfect for a bracing walk with unforgettable scenery.Return to Galway via the coastal roads, enjoying one last break for a walk on the Burren.
Aran Islands, Cliffs of Moher Day Tour, Cruise from Galway
Your day trip starts as you depart Galway from outside the Kinlay Hostel with your driver-guide, who takes you on a wonderful journey along the Wild Atlantic Way, passing through the villages of Clarenbridge, Kilcolgan, Ballindereen, Kinvara, and Ballyvaughan. From Ballyvaughan, head south along the Clare coastline via the karst landscape of the Burren, passing by Blackhead and Fanore on your way to the fishing village of Doolin, where your ferry awaits to take you to Inisheer, the smallest of the Aran Islands. Once on the island, you have free time to explore and have lunch (own expense) before boarding the return ferry to Doolin. The return ferry cruises beneath the Cliffs of Moher, providing an impressive view of the sheer height of the cliffs. When you reach Doolin, re-board your bus and head to the top of the Cliffs of Moher to enjoy the sea views from the summit. Then make your way back to Galway, passing again through the Burren and by Lisdoonvarna, home to an annual matchmaking festival. Your day trip ends with arrival in Galway.
Cliffs of Moher Day Trip from Cork Including Bunratty Castle
7.30am Check In At Cork Bridge St Tourism Office Depart Cork and enjoy a scenic drive across the beautiful golden vale of Cork, to historic Limerick city. This city is the setting for blockbuster novel and movie Angela's Ashes, and is also the home of the Munster rugby team. View King John's Castle and River Shannon before continue via County Clare to the west coast of Ireland. Cliffs of Moher Spend 1.5 hours at the Cliffs of Moher - one of the world's greatest natural attractions. These cliffs stand 1/3 the size of the Empire State Building and have large populations of puffins and gannets. You can enjoy a hike or a relaxed walk, while gazing in amazement at this geological and natural beauty. The Cliffs of Moher also have shops and restaurants, anything from snacks and souvenirs available in plenty. Visitor charges at the Cliffs are included in the tour price saving you €6. You will also receive a complimentary ticket to the award winning Atlantic Edge exhibition that examines all aspects of the mighty Cliffs of Moher. Doolin Depart from the Cliffs of Moher for a stop in Doolin, a lovely village where you may wish to enjoy a traditional Irish pub lunch (optional), maybe a seafood chowder with a pint of the local Doolineer pint (optional). On the way, have superb views of the Atlantic coast and the Aran Islands. The Burren Depart Doolin and visit one of the most unusual limestone surfaces anywhere - the Burren, a lunar landscape dating back 300 million years with unique features such as underground lakes and waterfalls. If it's the right season you may see one of the 26 different types of orchids that grow here right on beautiful Galway Bay. Stroll through this rugged surface and understand how Neil Armstrong felt when he set foot on the moon in August 1969. The tour continues with a coastal drive along Galway Bay. Photo stop at Bunratty Castle Stop at Bunratty Castle, for a photo stop and a chance to grab a coffee and refresh yourself. You can easily imagine Norman knights, Gaelic warriors, and jousting chieftains at this hallowed spot. Return to Cork Leave Bunratty Castle for a pleasant drive back to Cork, passing through the rolling hills of the "Golden Vale". Arrive in Cork approx 6 pm inspired and mesmerized by a great day on the Wild Atlantic Way.
Cliffs of Moher Full-Day Tour from Limerick
09:30 AM DAILY Depart Limerick Tourist Office Leave historic Limerick City, and en-route, view King Johns Castle and the river Shannon. Continue via County Clare to the west coast of Ireland. Cliffs Of Moher Spend 1.5 hours at the Cliffs of Moher - one of the world's greatest natural attractions. The cliffs stand 1/3 the size of the Empire State Building and have large populations of puffins and gannets. You can enjoy a hike or a relaxed walk, while gazing in amazement at this geological and natural beauty. The Cliffs of Moher also have shops and restaurants, anything from snacks and souvenirs available in plenty. Visitor charges at the Cliffs are included in the tour price saving you €6. You will also receive a complimentary ticket to the award winning Atlantic Edge exhibition that examines all aspects of the mighty Cliffs of Moher. Doolin Depart from the Cliffs of Moher for a stop in Doolin, a lovely village where you may wish to enjoy a traditional Irish pub lunch (optional), maybe a seafood chowder with a pint of the local Doolineer pint (optional). On the way we will have superb views of the Atlantic coast and the Aran Islands. Burren Depart Doolin and visit one of the most unusual limestone surfaces anywhere - the Burren, a lunar landscape dating back 300 million years with unique features such as underground lakes and waterfalls. If it's the right season you may see one of the 26 different types of orchids that grow here right on beautiful Galway Bay. As you stroll through this rugged surface you'll understand how Neil Armstrong felt when he set foot on the moon in August 1969. The tour continues with a coastal drive along Galway Bay. Bunratty Castle - photo stop Stop at Bunratty Castle, for the chance to grab a coffee and refresh yourself. You can easily imagine Norman Knights, Gaelic warriors and Jousting Chieftains at this hallowed spot. The Fond Farewell Leave Bunratty Castle for the short return drive to Limerick. The tour finishes at 5pm approx. (Passengers from.UL please note that due to traffic conditions you will be dropped off in the city center)
Western Ireland Tour from Dublin: Cliffs of Moher, Galway
Don’t miss this spectacular 2-day guided trip through Ireland’s west coast by rail and coach, including an overnight stay in a 4-star accommodation plus breakfast! Day 1: Dublin – Galway - Bunratty VillageCheck in at Dublin Heuston Station, where you’ll meet your friendly host and catch the 11:25am train to Galway. Enjoy the afternoon exploring Galway before a 6pm transfer to your accommodation in Bunratty Village, where you’ll spend your evening enjoying a medieval banquet with legendary Irish entertainment.Overnight: 4-star hotel in BunrattyDay 2: Limerick – Dublin (B)After breakfast at your hotel, meet your nowledgeable guide and group, tour the castle. Fully restored in 1954 to its former 15th-century glory – and view the beautiful medieval tapestries, art and furnishings inside. Continue to the 26-acre (10-hectare) Folk Village Park and tour the grounds where more than 30 buildings bring 19th-century rural Ireland to life.Next, stop for lunch (own expense) at a classic pub in Doolin Village, a charming seaside town located along the rugged Atlantic coastline near the stunning Cliffs of Moher. After enjoying a meal and perhaps a pint, pass the stunning cliffs – designated a UNESCO Geo Park – and catch breathtaking views of natural landmarks like the Aran Islands, Galway Bay, the Twelve Pins and Maum Turk Mountains.Finally, enter the barren limestone landscape of the Burren coast, rounding Black Head before heading along the shores of Galway Bay. When you arrive in Galway, join the Dublin-bound train (dinner service available onboard at own expense), arriving at Dublin Heuston Station at 9:45pm.Please note: the Bunratty Castle banquet will not be operating until March 12 due to renovation work
Moher Cliffs, Coast of County Clare, Burren Tour from Galway
Your tour departs Merchants Road, Galway outside the Kinlay Hostel at 9:30am. Traveling south along the Wild Atlantic Way, your first stop is at Dunguaire Castle on the outskirts of Kinvara. A photo stop here at one of the most photographed castles in the whole of Ireland and then it's on through the glacio-karst landscape of the Burren and past Corcomroe Abbey. This fascinating Cistercian Abbey is noted for its distinguished carvings and rich ornamentation.You then travel through Ballyvaughan and on to the Burren Birds of Prey Centre (entry not included). The Birds of Prey Centre has been educating and entertaining visitors with dynamic displays set against the dramatic Burren landscape since 2008. The mission of the centre is to aid in the conservation of Birds of Prey through visitor awareness and education, whilst actively fund raising for Raptor Conservation monitoring efforts within Ireland. Departing the Birds of Prey Centre, you'll follow the Wild Atlantic Way along the coast of County Clare, passing Black Head, Wild Atlantic Way - 'Discovery Point' and Fanore Strand, Wild Atlantic Way - 'Discovery Point,' from here you can see the Aran Islands, locking in Galway Bay and in the distance the mountains of Connemara.Next it's on to the majestic Cliffs of Moher, for a 2-hour stop, Wild Atlantic Way - 'Signature Point' (entry fee included). The Cliffs of Moher are one of Ireland's most spectacular sights and one of the 'Signature Points' on the Wild Atlantic Way. Rising 214 meters (702 feet) out of the Atlantic Ocean, the Cliffs of Moher offer one of the most amazing views in Ireland.Departing the Cliffs of Moher we return to Galway via Lisdoonvarna, famous for its annual match making festival and stopping en route through the Burren for some amazing photo opportunities.