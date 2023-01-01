At the desolate western end of the island, Synge's Chair is a viewpoint at the edge of a sheer limestone cliff with the surf from Gregory's Sound booming below. The cliff ledge is often sheltered from the wind; do as Synge did and find a stone perch to take it all in. The formation is two minutes' walk from the end of the lane.

On the walk out to Synge's Chair, a sign points the way to a clochán (circular stone building, shaped like an old-fashioned beehive, from the early Christian period), hidden behind a house and shed.