Welcome to County Galway
Some of Ireland's most picturesque scenery fans out from Galway's city limits, particularly along the breathtaking Connemara Peninsula. Tiny roads wander along its coastline studded with islands, dazzling white sandy beaches and intriguing villages, while its interior shelters heath-strewn boglands, glassy lakes, looming mountains and isolated valleys. In the county's east, towns with medieval remains give way to rolling farmland.
Offshore, the wild and beautiful eroded swaths of the Aran Islands possess a desolate and windswept yet entrancing aura, and offer a glimpse into Irish life of centuries past.
Cliffs of Moher Tour from Galway
Leave Galway and head southwest on board your luxury coach in the direction of the world-famous Cliffs of Moher in County Clare. Traveling along scenic coastal roads, your tour stops to visit cute fishing villages and historic sites as you go. First stop is in Kinvara, a pretty fishing village known for its star attraction – Dunguaire Castle. Stroll around it outside with your guide and hear tales of its impressive history that dates back to the 16th century.Continue your journey through Burren National Park – or simply ‘the Burren’ – and marvel at its utterly intriguing landscape, with rolling hills covered with limestone rocks. The park is home to numerous ancient monuments like the Poulnabrone Dolmen, which is said to be the most photographed Megalithic monument in the country, and the little-known Ballyalban Fairy Fort.Just outside the town of Kilfenora, stop and hop off your coach to see some Celtic crosses, and learn about their history and symbolism from your guide. The tiny coastal village of Doolin is nearby, and lunch takes place here, in one of the town’s legendary pubs -- Gus O'Connors -- that's famous for its traditional Irish music and great food.Your afternoon is spent at the stunning Cliffs of Moher, and it’s sure to be the highlight of your day. With approximately two hours to spend here at your leisure, walk around enjoying unforgettable views over the Atlantic Ocean and the Aran Islands. Featured in classic movies like The Princess Bride and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the cliffs are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and perfect for a bracing walk with unforgettable scenery.Return to Galway via the coastal roads, enjoying one last break for a walk on the Burren.
Aran Islands, Cliffs of Moher Day Tour, Cruise from Galway
Your day trip starts as you depart Galway from outside the Kinlay Hostel with your driver-guide, who takes you on a wonderful journey along the Wild Atlantic Way, passing through the villages of Clarenbridge, Kilcolgan, Ballindereen, Kinvara, and Ballyvaughan. From Ballyvaughan, head south along the Clare coastline via the karst landscape of the Burren, passing by Blackhead and Fanore on your way to the fishing village of Doolin, where your ferry awaits to take you to Inisheer, the smallest of the Aran Islands. Once on the island, you have free time to explore and have lunch (own expense) before boarding the return ferry to Doolin. The return ferry cruises beneath the Cliffs of Moher, providing an impressive view of the sheer height of the cliffs. When you reach Doolin, re-board your bus and head to the top of the Cliffs of Moher to enjoy the sea views from the summit. Then make your way back to Galway, passing again through the Burren and by Lisdoonvarna, home to an annual matchmaking festival. Your day trip ends with arrival in Galway.
Connemara Tour from Galway Ross Errilly Friary, Kylemore Abbey
Leave Galway Coach Station and head north by luxury coach through the countryside of County Galway, in the west of Ireland. First stop is near the town of Headford visit Ross Errilly Friary – one of the best preserved Franciscan friaries in Ireland. Known locally as Ross Abbey, the medieval ruin is considered as a National Monument of Ireland, with atmospheric cloisters and medieval tombs just itching to be explored. After strolling around the ruin with your guide, hop back on your coach for the short trip to Cong village, where The Quiet Man featuring John Wayne, was filmed. With roughly 45 minutes at leisure here, you can perhaps retrace the steps of actors through the village, or maybe amble over to Cong Woods to see 11th-century Ashford Castle. Alternatively just relax with a coffee (own expense) on the banks of Lough Corrib – Ireland’s largest lake.Continue to County Connemara, traveling around Loch Na Fooey – an unspoiled glacier lake – and soak up sights of the region’s incredibly scenic countryside. Hear tales of life in Connemara from your guide and learn about the time-honored Irish traditions and customs that are still preserved in Gaelic-speaking Connemara today.Next stop is Kylemore Abbey – a majestic Benedictine abbey on the banks of Lake Kylemore. Steeped in history, the abbey is said to have been built as a romantic gift in the late 1800s, and later served as a refuge for Benedictine nuns who fled Belgium during World War I. Entry to Kylemore Abbey is at your own expense, and once inside you’ll have two hours to spend at leisure. Enjoy lunch (own expense), stroll around the abbey or perhaps take a look at its Victorian walled gardens. On the journey back to Galway, pass though the spectacular scenery of Connemara’s Inagh Valley, weaving alongside the Maam Turks Mountains and back around Lough Carrib. Arrive back to Galway in the early evening.
Cliffs of Moher, Burren, Dunguaire Castle Tour from Galway
Your journey to the Cliffs of Moher from Galway will bring you through the exposed, windswept landscapes of the Burren. Listen to your expert guide share the history and some interesting facts about this Western seaboard of Ireland. Exit the coach to explore the unique limestone terrain, jagged coastline and rare flora. Travelling South from Galway, you will visit the Dunguaire Castle, an iconic 1520’s castle with a 75 foot tower. This picturesque castle is seated along the Galway Bay in Kinvarra. You’ll spend 15-20 minutes at this photo opportunity.Your tour will then continue to the Aillwee Cave, a series of dramatic underground caverns and tunnels. You’ll have the option of a guided tour of the caves or visiting the Birds of Prey Experience. Not feeling adventurous? Spend time in the cafe, which offers many local food and coffee options. Following the Aillwee Caves, you’ll travel straight to the Cliffs of Moher over Corkscrew Hill. You’ll spend 90 minutes at the Cliffs - plenty of time to walk to trails to several lookout platforms. At the South Platform, you can discover the unique colony of seabirds who call the cliff’s edge home. Among the hillside is an eco-friendly visitor centre where you’ll find interactive exhibits, aerial tours and a virtual reality cliff face adventure!Surely you will have worked up an appetite from your adventure thus far, so we’ll travel to Doolin for lunch (not included). Following Doolin, we’ll travel back to Galway along the coastal route, offering plenty of photo opportunities!
Connemara National Park and Kylemore Abbey Tour from Galway
Departing Merchant's Road in central Galway at 9:30 daily, this tour travels west along the Coast of Galway Bay. You leave Galway city behind and head out through the Claddagh and Salthill areas of Galway before turning left and along the southern shore of Connemara. The tour passes through the picturesque villages of Barna, Furbo, Spiddal and Inverin before turning inland to cross the haunting Connemara landscape.The tour then stops at the summer residence of Padraic Pearse. Padraic Pearse was one of the leaders of Irish Nationalism and a signatory to the Proclamation of Irish Independence, read out by him outside the GPO in Dublin during the Easter Rising 1916. This restored cottage overlooks the breathtaking rural vistas of Rosmuc, (entry fee not included). Then you travel through the tranquil, wilderness bog landscape of Bothar na Scragoige before stopping for a photostop in the beautiful fishing village of Roundstone.Leaving Roundstone you travel travel along the real Wild Atlantic Way territory, along here you have the vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean on your left and the barren Connemara landscape to your right. You get to witness exactly what the Wild Atlantic Way is all about, keep an eye out for the local Connemara Ponies as you head for Derrygimlagh Bog. This remote corner of Connemara was central to connecting the whole of Europe to America in the early 20th century and is one of the 'signature points' of the Wild Atlantic Way. Travelling through Clifden, the capital of Connemara, you head skyward towards the Sky Road. The views and photo opportunities from this 'discovery point' on the Wild Atlantic Way have to be seen to be believed.Next you have a choice: Either a 2-hour stop to explore and walk the Connemara National Park, or a 2-hour stop at the magical 19th century Kylemore Abbey (entry fee not included). To finish off the tour you weave your way between the majestic Twelve Bens and Maamturk mountains through the Inagh Valley and onto the main Galway to Clifden road where you will visit the famous 'Quite Man' bridge before returning to Galway city.
Connemara Tour from Galway: Leenane Village, Kylemore Abbey
Your full day guided tour departs from Galway, you will then make your way to Connemara. A region which is famed for it’s natural beauty and landscapes. Listen to your expert driver/guide share there knowledge and the history of Connemara on your drive through the countryside. Climb off the coach to explore a few of the iconic Irish landmarks independently. Discover rivers and lakes that flow off The Twelve Pins Mountain Range which naturally shape this region. There has been Hollywood directors who have chosen Connemara as filming backdrops to movies such as The Field (Written by John B. Keane, starring Richard Harris and John Hurt) and most recently, Marley & Me (Starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston).On your day trip you will be visiting Leenane Village, this is a small mountain-side town which is full of Irish charm. This village was used for the setting for the film ‘The Field’ starring Richard Harris and John Hurt. Your next stop will be in Killary Fjord, this is Ireland’s only fjord which serves as the natural border between the counties of Galway and Mayo.Your tour will then move onto Kylemore Abbey, which is situated on a lake in the midst of the mountains. This abbey was originally built in the 19th century by Mitchell Henry as a gift to his wife, Margaret. You can explore the Abbey- which is now owned and run by Benedictine nuns, the miniature Gothic Church and the award-winning Victorian Walled Gardens (own expense).The next stop will be An Spidéal, A charming Gaeltacht, Irish Speaking, village. This village is home to many houses with traditionally thatched roofs, with scenic coastlines and beautiful beaches. Your tour will conclude with a drop off back in Galway.