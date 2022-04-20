Aran Islands

Inis Mor, Aran Islands

Overview

Easily visible from the coast of Counties Galway and Clare, the rocky, wind-buffeted Aran Islands have a desolate beauty that draws countless day trippers. Visitors who stay longer experience the sensation that they're far further removed from the Irish mainland than the 40-minute ferry ride or 10-minute flight would suggest.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Stone wall at Dun Aonghasa Aran Islands

    Dún Aonghasa

    Aran Islands

    Dún Aonghasa is one of the largest prehistoric stone forts in Europe and stands guard over Inis Mór on the edge of a 100-metre sheer cliff drop.

  • Dún Dúchathair

    Dún Dúchathair

    Aran Islands

    Many locals pick this ruined ancient fort, dating from the Iron Age or early medieval period, as their favourite Inishmore historic sight. It's…

  • Synge's Chair

    Synge's Chair

    Aran Islands

    At the desolate western end of the island, Synge's Chair is a viewpoint at the edge of a sheer limestone cliff with the surf from Gregory's Sound booming…

  • Wormhole

    Wormhole

    Aran Islands

    Access to this extraordinary rectangular natural tidal pool is via a 750m clifftop walk southeast from Dun Aengus, or via a 1km signposted walking path…

  • Teampall Chiaráin

    Teampall Chiaráin

    Aran Islands

    The highlight of this small church is on the eastern side – a beautifully carved boundary cross with a circular hole at the top. It was possibly used as a…

  • Na Seacht dTeampaill

    Na Seacht dTeampaill

    Aran Islands

    The scattered early Christian ruins known as the Na Seacht dTeampaill (Seven Churches) actually comprise just two ruined churches. The biggest is the 13m…

  • Teampall Bheanáin

    Teampall Bheanáin

    Aran Islands

    Tiny Teampall Bheanáin dates from the 11th century. Measuring just 3m by 3m, it's thought to have been a hermitage. Unusually for a religious structure,…

  • Aran Goat Cheese

    Aran Goat Cheese

    Aran Islands

    You've encountered the produce on countless west Ireland menus; now meet the goats that make it all possible. Call ahead to join a tour of this tiny dairy…

Curious horses look out from behind a stone fence on Inis Mór.

Beaches

Postcard from the Aran Islands: my trip to the edge of Europe in pics

Mar 16, 2023 • 5 min read

