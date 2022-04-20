Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
Easily visible from the coast of Counties Galway and Clare, the rocky, wind-buffeted Aran Islands have a desolate beauty that draws countless day trippers. Visitors who stay longer experience the sensation that they're far further removed from the Irish mainland than the 40-minute ferry ride or 10-minute flight would suggest.
Aran Islands
Dún Aonghasa is one of the largest prehistoric stone forts in Europe and stands guard over Inis Mór on the edge of a 100-metre sheer cliff drop.
Aran Islands
Many locals pick this ruined ancient fort, dating from the Iron Age or early medieval period, as their favourite Inishmore historic sight. It's…
Aran Islands
At the desolate western end of the island, Synge's Chair is a viewpoint at the edge of a sheer limestone cliff with the surf from Gregory's Sound booming…
Aran Islands
Access to this extraordinary rectangular natural tidal pool is via a 750m clifftop walk southeast from Dun Aengus, or via a 1km signposted walking path…
Aran Islands
The highlight of this small church is on the eastern side – a beautifully carved boundary cross with a circular hole at the top. It was possibly used as a…
Aran Islands
The scattered early Christian ruins known as the Na Seacht dTeampaill (Seven Churches) actually comprise just two ruined churches. The biggest is the 13m…
Aran Islands
Tiny Teampall Bheanáin dates from the 11th century. Measuring just 3m by 3m, it's thought to have been a hermitage. Unusually for a religious structure,…
Aran Islands
You've encountered the produce on countless west Ireland menus; now meet the goats that make it all possible. Call ahead to join a tour of this tiny dairy…
Filter by interest:
BeachesPostcard from the Aran Islands: my trip to the edge of Europe in pics
Mar 16, 2023 • 5 min read
Get to the heart of Aran Islands with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Ireland $29.99
Pocket Dublin $14.99
Pocket Belfast & the Causeway Coast $13.99