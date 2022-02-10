As soon as you head out west along the coast from Donegal Town, the county's scenery-o-meter starts to crank up big time. You'll hit Dunkineely with its detour to St John's Point, pass a round tower in Bruckless before passing though the colourful harbour of Killybegs. Ahead lies Sliabh Liag, that most domineering of cliff landforms, and – as you wrap your way around the coast – the quiet and intriguing village of Glencolumbcille. Then you'll descend through the Glengesh Pass and plunge down to Ardara for one of the most beautiful beaches in Ireland at Maghera Strand. Beyond lies the more remote Loughrea Peninsula, with its small roads and scenic vistas.