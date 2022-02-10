The Cliffs of Moher get more publicity, but the cliffs of Sliabh Liag are higher. In fact, these spectacular sea cliffs are among the highest in Europe,…
Southwestern Donegal
As soon as you head out west along the coast from Donegal Town, the county's scenery-o-meter starts to crank up big time. You'll hit Dunkineely with its detour to St John's Point, pass a round tower in Bruckless before passing though the colourful harbour of Killybegs. Ahead lies Sliabh Liag, that most domineering of cliff landforms, and – as you wrap your way around the coast – the quiet and intriguing village of Glencolumbcille. Then you'll descend through the Glengesh Pass and plunge down to Ardara for one of the most beautiful beaches in Ireland at Maghera Strand. Beyond lies the more remote Loughrea Peninsula, with its small roads and scenic vistas.
Explore Southwestern Donegal
- Sliabh Liag
The Cliffs of Moher get more publicity, but the cliffs of Sliabh Liag are higher. In fact, these spectacular sea cliffs are among the highest in Europe,…
- MMaghera Strand
This astonishing beach is a dream come true, especially if you are rewarded with a gorgeous sunset. Get here during lowish tide to explore the caves in…
- GGlengesh Pass
On a narrow road from Glencolumbcille to Ardara, past remote mountain bogland, magnificent Glengesh Pass (Glean Géis; meaning 'Glen of the Swans'),…
- IIniskeel Island
You can walk out to this tiny island at low tide from the sandy tip of the Blue Flag beach at Narin. St Connell, a cousin of St Colmcille (Columba),…
- MMalinbeg Beach
At Malinbeg you'll find this stunning, sheltered bay bitten out of low cliffs, with 60 steps descending to a gorgeous little sandy beach. It's 6km past…
- DDoonalt Beach
This lovely sandy beach with brisk waves is in Doonalt, immediately west of the village; access is from the car park opposite the folk museum.
- TTramore Beach
Backed by sand dunes, this remote and beautiful beach is worth a detour. It's south of Kiltoorish; look for a right turn off the R261 just north of…
- SSliabh Liag Distillers
This artisan gin distillery produces An Dúlamán using a 500L hand-hammered copper still and five Donegal seaweeds that can only be harvested during a full…
- FFintragh Bay
The best beach in the Killybegs area is at secluded Fintragh Bay, about 3km west of town, a gorgeous stunner of a Blue Flag beach and a must-see. Go down…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southwestern Donegal.








