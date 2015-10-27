Cork, Kinsale, Blarney Castle, Cobh Tour with Harbor Pickup

Your driver will collect you from your ship at 8am or as soon as your ship docks if your ship is scheduled for disembarkation later than 8:00am. The tour begins with a visit to the famous Blarney Castle, where you visit the castle and gardens. Explore the castle grounds, kiss the stone and enjoy the breathtaking view from the top. From Blarney, you will experience a panoramic drive through Cork City where you can see some of the city’s highlights such as: St. Finbarre’s Cathedral, Shandon Bells, English Historic Market and the Lee River. After your spectacular tour of Cork city, you will experience a drive through the wonderful Cork countryside. Enjoy typical views of the rolling fields of West Cork and also a stop overlooking picturesque Kinsale Harbour and its 2 forts - Charles Fort and James Fort. The afternoon will bring you on a scenic drive towards Kinsale, a charming town famous as Ireland’s gourmet capital. This enchanting harbor town consists of beautiful streets, fine restaurants, excellent pubs and plenty more for you to see. Before returning to port, you will enjoy a quick overview of Cobh, famous for being the last departure point of Titanic. You will visit St. Coleman’s Cathedral where many Irish immigrants stopped before heading into an uncertain future during those troubled times.