It's a far cry from the harrowing Famine years when more than 70,000 people left Ireland through the port in order to escape the ravages of starvation (from 1848 to 1950, no fewer than 2.5 million emigrants passed through). Cobh was also the final port of call for the Titanic; a poignant museum commemorates the fatal voyage's point of departure.
Cobh is on the south side of Great Island. Visible from the waterfront are Haulbowline Island, once a naval base, and the greener Spike Island, formerly a prison and now a tourist attraction.
Cork and Blarney Castle Rail Trip from Dublin
Departing from Dublin Heuston Station, you'll catch the train to Cork (full breakfast service available onboard). From Cork, you'll travel by coach to the famous Blarney Castle. There will be time here for you to kiss the famous stone and thus acquire the gift of eternal eloquence. Enjoy some free time for shopping and lunch in the village of Blarney before returning to Cork for a short city tour.You'll then transfer to Cobh where the Queenstown Story Heritage Center is located in the beautifully restored Victorian railway station and transatlantic terminal. This was the embarkation point for generations of Irish emigrants from famine times to recent years.
Blarney Castle, Ring of Kerry, Cliffs of Moher 3-Day Rail Tour
Departing from Dublin Heuston Station, you'll catch the train to Cork and coach to the famous Blarney Castle. There'll be time here for you to kiss the famous stone, and enjoy some free time for shopping and lunch (own expense) in the village of Blarney before returning to Cork for a short city tour.You'll then transfer to Cobh, where the Queenstown Story Heritage Center is located in the beautifully restored Victorian railway station and transatlantic terminal. This was the embarkation point for generations of Irish emigrants from famine times to recent years.Transferring back to Cork station, you'll catch the train to Killarney to stay in comfortable bed and breakfast accommodation (with en-suite facilities). Your evening in Killarney is free.Next day, you'll take the lovely Ring of Kerry coastal drive around the Iveragh Peninsula, flanked by Dingle Bay. The stunning mountain and coastal scenery includes the famous Lakes of Killarney.After spending another night in Killarney, you'll tour Limerick City before continuing to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park. Next you'll visit the stunning Cliffs of Moher and Black Head, the Burren and Galway Bay, before returning to Dublin.
Cork, Kinsale, Blarney Castle, Cobh Tour with Harbor Pickup
Your driver will collect you from your ship at 8am or as soon as your ship docks if your ship is scheduled for disembarkation later than 8:00am. The tour begins with a visit to the famous Blarney Castle, where you visit the castle and gardens. Explore the castle grounds, kiss the stone and enjoy the breathtaking view from the top. From Blarney, you will experience a panoramic drive through Cork City where you can see some of the city’s highlights such as: St. Finbarre’s Cathedral, Shandon Bells, English Historic Market and the Lee River. After your spectacular tour of Cork city, you will experience a drive through the wonderful Cork countryside. Enjoy typical views of the rolling fields of West Cork and also a stop overlooking picturesque Kinsale Harbour and its 2 forts - Charles Fort and James Fort. The afternoon will bring you on a scenic drive towards Kinsale, a charming town famous as Ireland’s gourmet capital. This enchanting harbor town consists of beautiful streets, fine restaurants, excellent pubs and plenty more for you to see. Before returning to port, you will enjoy a quick overview of Cobh, famous for being the last departure point of Titanic. You will visit St. Coleman’s Cathedral where many Irish immigrants stopped before heading into an uncertain future during those troubled times.
2-Day Cork, Blarney Castle, Ring of Kerry by Rail from Dublin
Departing from Dublin Heuston Station, you'll catch the train to Cork and then travel by coach to the famous Blarney Castle. There'll be time here for you to kiss the famous stone, and enjoy some free time for shopping and lunch in the village of Blarney before returning to Cork for a short city tour.You'll then transfer to Cobh, where the Queenstown Story Heritage Center is located in the beautifully restored Victorian railway station and transatlantic terminal. This was the embarkation point for generations of Irish emigrants from famine times to recent years.Transferring back to Cork station, you'll catch the train to Killarney to stay in comfortable bed and breakfast accommodation (with en-suite facilities). Your evening in Killarney is free.Next day, you'll take the lovely Ring of Kerry coastal drive around the Iveragh Peninsula, flanked by Dingle Bay. The stunning mountain and coastal scenery includes the famous Lakes of Killarney.Your return train to Dublin departs Killarney at 5:50pm and arrives at Dublin Heuston at 9:15pm.
4-Day Ring of Kerry, Cliffs of Moher, Galway from Dublin
Departing from Dublin Heuston Station, you'll catch the train to Cork and then travel by coach to the famous Blarney Castle. You'll then transfer to Cobh, where the Queenstown Story Heritage Center tells the story of Ireland's emigrants to the New World.Next day, you'll take the lovely Ring of Kerry coastal drive around the Iveragh Peninsula, flanked by Dingle Bay. The stunning mountain and coastal scenery is not to be missed, and includes the famous Lakes of Killarney.After another night in Killarney, you'll tour Limerick City before continuing to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park. After a pub lunch in the village of Doolin, it's time to visit the stunning Cliffs of Moher, Black Head, the Burren and Galway Bay.After starting the day with a full Irish breakfast, you'll head into magnificent Connemara, visiting Clifden, Kylemore Abbey (reduced admission rate), Leenane and Killary Harbor (Ireland's only fjord) or Roundstone, the Coral Beach and the Sky Road.After admiring the wild Atlantic coastline, it's time to return to Galway to catch your train to Dublin Heuston, arriving at 8:50pm.
Cork, Ring of Kerry, Cliffs of Moher Rail Tour from Dublin
On day one, you'll kiss the famous Blarney Stone and enjoy some free time in Blarney before returning to Cork for a short city tour. You'll then transfer to Cobh, where the Queenstown Story Heritage Center retraces the steps of the 2.5 million who emigrated from Ireland.Next day, you'll take the lovely Ring of Kerry coastal drive around the Iveragh Peninsula. The stunning mountain and coastal scenery here includes the famous Lakes of Killarney.On day three, you'll visit the Dingle Peninsula, made famous as the location for the movie Ryan's Daughter. You'll enjoy a loop drive of the spectacular Slea Head Peninsula and stop in the picturesque town of Dingle.Next day, you'll tour Limerick City before continuing to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park. You'll also enjoy a pub lunch in Doolin before visiting the stunning Cliffs of Moher and Black Head, the Burren and Galway Bay.