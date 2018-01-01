Welcome to Doolin
Without a centre, this scattered settlement consists of three infinitesimally small neighbouring villages. Charming Fisherstreet has some picturesque traditional cottages; there are dramatic surf vistas at the harbour 1.5km west along the coast. Doolin itself is about 1km east on the little River Aille. Roadford is another 1km east. None of the villages has more than a handful of buildings.
While the music pubs give Doolin a lively vibe, the heavy concentration of visitors means standards don't always hold up to those in some of Clare's less-frequented villages.
Top experiences in Doolin
Doolin activities
