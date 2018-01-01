Cliffs of Moher Day Trip from Cork Including Bunratty Castle

7.30am Check In At Cork Bridge St Tourism Office Depart Cork and enjoy a scenic drive across the beautiful golden vale of Cork, to historic Limerick city. This city is the setting for blockbuster novel and movie Angela's Ashes, and is also the home of the Munster rugby team. View King John's Castle and River Shannon before continue via County Clare to the west coast of Ireland. Cliffs of Moher Spend 1.5 hours at the Cliffs of Moher - one of the world's greatest natural attractions. These cliffs stand 1/3 the size of the Empire State Building and have large populations of puffins and gannets. You can enjoy a hike or a relaxed walk, while gazing in amazement at this geological and natural beauty. The Cliffs of Moher also have shops and restaurants, anything from snacks and souvenirs available in plenty. Visitor charges at the Cliffs are included in the tour price saving you €6. You will also receive a complimentary ticket to the award winning Atlantic Edge exhibition that examines all aspects of the mighty Cliffs of Moher. Doolin Depart from the Cliffs of Moher for a stop in Doolin, a lovely village where you may wish to enjoy a traditional Irish pub lunch (optional), maybe a seafood chowder with a pint of the local Doolineer pint (optional). On the way, have superb views of the Atlantic coast and the Aran Islands. The Burren Depart Doolin and visit one of the most unusual limestone surfaces anywhere - the Burren, a lunar landscape dating back 300 million years with unique features such as underground lakes and waterfalls. If it's the right season you may see one of the 26 different types of orchids that grow here right on beautiful Galway Bay. Stroll through this rugged surface and understand how Neil Armstrong felt when he set foot on the moon in August 1969. The tour continues with a coastal drive along Galway Bay. Photo stop at Bunratty Castle Stop at Bunratty Castle, for a photo stop and a chance to grab a coffee and refresh yourself. You can easily imagine Norman knights, Gaelic warriors, and jousting chieftains at this hallowed spot. Return to Cork Leave Bunratty Castle for a pleasant drive back to Cork, passing through the rolling hills of the "Golden Vale". Arrive in Cork approx 6 pm inspired and mesmerized by a great day on the Wild Atlantic Way.