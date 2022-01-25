The sole reason for travelling out to lonesome Zein-o-din is to visit the 400-year-old caravanserai built on the orders of Shah Abbas I. Located two days’ camel ride south of Yazd (around 60km) on the main road to Kerman in an otherwise vacant desert plain, the caravanserai was part of a network of 999 such hostels built to promote trade.

Zein-o-din's claim to fame is that it is one of only two circular caravanserais (the other, near Esfahan, is largely destroyed). It continues to function as a traveller's lodge and for those with the imagination to muster days of yore with camels grumbling outside the door, a night's stay here offers a haunting glimpse of a caravan traders’ life on the Silk Road.