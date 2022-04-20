AFP/Getty Images

Persian Gulf

Quick – turn around: there's an entire travel experience that you probably haven't even considered. While you've been planning your Iranian sojourn around the jewels of the country's rich history (Esfahan, Shiraz, Yazd), to the southeast the Persian Gulf is equally deserving. Explore the magnetic islands of Kish, Qeshm and Hormoz, which are absurdly easy to combine and are altogether different. While Kish is unashamedly glam and glitzy, Qeshm and Hormoz are refreshingly void of large-scale development and offer a chance to glimpse a more traditional way of life – not to mention an array of geological wonders. Along the coast, soak up the vibes of lively Bandar Abbas and make a beeline for the delightful town of Kong, whose historical centre is peppered with charming old houses and monuments. Thus, you'll have the full monty.

Explore Persian Gulf

  • L

    Laft

    This fishing village on the northern coast of Qeshm Island is the best place in Iran to encounter the fast-disappearing traditional culture of the Persian…

  • H

    Harireh

    This splendid archaeological site comprises the remains of a large house with private qanat (underground water channel), a public hammam and a…

  • R

    Rainbow Valley

    Rainbow Valley is a geologist’s dream and an inspiration for artists and nature enthusiasts. Imagine a narrow valley with multi-hued earth and sand and…

  • F

    Fish Market

    Bandar Abbas has a vibrant fishing industry, and the lively fish market just off the seafront is a sight to behold. Early morning is the best time to come…

  • C

    Chahkooh Canyon

    In the island's northwest lies this sinuous canyon seemingly carved into the earth by a master builder. The exposed rock and lack of plant life are quite…

  • H

    Hengam Island

    This lovely island off the southern coast of Qeshm is surrounded by impressive soft-coral reefs that offer great diving. Hengam is also known for its…

  • V

    Valley of the Statues

    This stunningly beautiful natural site is called 'Valley of the Statues' because here tall rocks have been sculpted into strange shapes by the elements…

  • V

    Valley of Stars

    One of the most spectacular natural sites on Qeshm Island, the Valley of Stars features a series of majestic gorges and canyons that were formed over…

  • G

    Ghal’e-ye Portoghaliha

    Some 750m north of the harbour is the famous Portuguese sea fort, probably the most impressive and ambitious colonial fortress built in Iran. Centuries of…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Persian Gulf.

  • See

    Laft

    This fishing village on the northern coast of Qeshm Island is the best place in Iran to encounter the fast-disappearing traditional culture of the Persian…

  • See

    Harireh

    This splendid archaeological site comprises the remains of a large house with private qanat (underground water channel), a public hammam and a…

  • See

    Rainbow Valley

    Rainbow Valley is a geologist’s dream and an inspiration for artists and nature enthusiasts. Imagine a narrow valley with multi-hued earth and sand and…

  • See

    Fish Market

    Bandar Abbas has a vibrant fishing industry, and the lively fish market just off the seafront is a sight to behold. Early morning is the best time to come…

  • See

    Chahkooh Canyon

    In the island's northwest lies this sinuous canyon seemingly carved into the earth by a master builder. The exposed rock and lack of plant life are quite…

  • See

    Hengam Island

    This lovely island off the southern coast of Qeshm is surrounded by impressive soft-coral reefs that offer great diving. Hengam is also known for its…

  • See

    Valley of the Statues

    This stunningly beautiful natural site is called 'Valley of the Statues' because here tall rocks have been sculpted into strange shapes by the elements…

  • See

    Valley of Stars

    One of the most spectacular natural sites on Qeshm Island, the Valley of Stars features a series of majestic gorges and canyons that were formed over…

  • See

    Ghal’e-ye Portoghaliha

    Some 750m north of the harbour is the famous Portuguese sea fort, probably the most impressive and ambitious colonial fortress built in Iran. Centuries of…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Persian Gulf

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.