Mullah Hasan Kashi Tomb

Set amid semi-desert 1.5km due south of Oljeitu Mausoleum, this bright-turquoise-topped, lonely tomb was built by Safavid Shah Tahmasp to honour Hasan Kashi, a 14th-century mystic whose recasting of Islam’s historical sagas as Persian-language poetic epics unwittingly had a vast influence over Shia Islam’s future direction.

Looking south from the mausoleum's upper terrace, the dome is just visible below the highest peak of the mountain skyline, left of the rusting water tank in the foreground. It's a dusty 20-minute walk away.