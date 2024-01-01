Chalapi Oghli Mausoleum

Iran

This unadorned Ilkhanid Mongol–period brick shrine to Sufi mystic Sheikh Boraq is surrounded by the courtyard of a khanqah (dervish monastery).

Nearby Iran attractions

1. Oljeitu Mausoleum

0.63 MILES

Dominating the skyline, Iran's magnificent 'Taj Mahal' rises dramatically 48m above the surrounding dusty archaeological digs and crumbling city walls…

2. Mullah Hasan Kashi Tomb

0.98 MILES

Set amid semi-desert 1.5km due south of Oljeitu Mausoleum, this bright-turquoise-topped, lonely tomb was built by Safavid Shah Tahmasp to honour Hasan…

3. Dashkasan Temple

8.16 MILES

Near the village of Vier (Viyar) lies this curious collection of 'stone quarry' inscriptions, the most renowned being those of two 3.5m facing dragons…

4. Seyyed Ibrahim Shrine

23.35 MILES

A delicate shrine to Seyyed Ibrahim set inside peaceful grounds right in the centre of the city.

5. Mir Baha-e Din Bridge

23.47 MILES

This attractive three-arched Qajar bridge over the Zanjan Rud river is visible west of the road to Bijar, southwest of the railway station.

6. Rasul-Ullah Mosque

23.53 MILES

Grandly tiled, the mosque's dome and minaret appear best at dawn and dusk, when they're framed by the giant revolutionary 'organ-pipes' monument of…

7. Zanjan Bazaar

23.56 MILES

This intriguing long, narrow, mostly brick-vaulted bazaar hides abandoned caravanserai, subterranean chaykhanehs (teahouses), historic mosques and just…

8. Soravardi’s Bust

23.59 MILES

Philosopher Soravardi’s bust can be seen on a library wall. The 1851 Baha’i massacres were perpetrated in lanes behind the wall.