This unadorned Ilkhanid Mongol–period brick shrine to Sufi mystic Sheikh Boraq is surrounded by the courtyard of a khanqah (dervish monastery).
Chalapi Oghli Mausoleum
Iran
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.63 MILES
Dominating the skyline, Iran's magnificent 'Taj Mahal' rises dramatically 48m above the surrounding dusty archaeological digs and crumbling city walls…
23.76 MILES
The archaeology museum is home to four of the fascinating 'Saltmen' mummies discovered over the years in the Chehrabad Salt Mine (now an archaeological…
8.16 MILES
Near the village of Vier (Viyar) lies this curious collection of 'stone quarry' inscriptions, the most renowned being those of two 3.5m facing dragons…
23.56 MILES
This intriguing long, narrow, mostly brick-vaulted bazaar hides abandoned caravanserai, subterranean chaykhanehs (teahouses), historic mosques and just…
23.59 MILES
Philosopher Soravardi’s bust can be seen on a library wall. The 1851 Baha’i massacres were perpetrated in lanes behind the wall.
23.63 MILES
This beautiful mosque dedicated to Hossein catches the setting sun perfectly from its western face. It's off Ferdosi St.
23.67 MILES
Madraseh cells line the inner courtyard of this sizeable 1826 mosque, accessed through a spired portal on Imam St.
23.35 MILES
A delicate shrine to Seyyed Ibrahim set inside peaceful grounds right in the centre of the city.
Nearby Iran attractions
0.63 MILES
Dominating the skyline, Iran's magnificent 'Taj Mahal' rises dramatically 48m above the surrounding dusty archaeological digs and crumbling city walls…
0.98 MILES
Set amid semi-desert 1.5km due south of Oljeitu Mausoleum, this bright-turquoise-topped, lonely tomb was built by Safavid Shah Tahmasp to honour Hasan…
8.16 MILES
Near the village of Vier (Viyar) lies this curious collection of 'stone quarry' inscriptions, the most renowned being those of two 3.5m facing dragons…
23.35 MILES
A delicate shrine to Seyyed Ibrahim set inside peaceful grounds right in the centre of the city.
23.47 MILES
This attractive three-arched Qajar bridge over the Zanjan Rud river is visible west of the road to Bijar, southwest of the railway station.
23.53 MILES
Grandly tiled, the mosque's dome and minaret appear best at dawn and dusk, when they're framed by the giant revolutionary 'organ-pipes' monument of…
23.56 MILES
This intriguing long, narrow, mostly brick-vaulted bazaar hides abandoned caravanserai, subterranean chaykhanehs (teahouses), historic mosques and just…
23.59 MILES
Philosopher Soravardi’s bust can be seen on a library wall. The 1851 Baha’i massacres were perpetrated in lanes behind the wall.