Zanjan Archaeology Museum

The archaeology museum is home to four of the fascinating 'Saltmen' mummies discovered over the years in the Chehrabad Salt Mine (now an archaeological site). The effect of the salt and the extremely dry air of the mine has preserved whole corpses, some with skin, hair and various organs intact. Three are on display in sealed glass cases on the museum's 2nd floor, where a guide will share their story.

The first Saltman to be discovered resides in Tehran's National Museum and the last has been left in the mine where it was found. Carbon dating has shown that they range between 1500 and 2300 years old.