Mir Baha-e Din Bridge

Iran

This attractive three-arched Qajar bridge over the Zanjan Rud river is visible west of the road to Bijar, southwest of the railway station.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Oljeitu Mausoleum

    Oljeitu Mausoleum

    23.72 MILES

    Dominating the skyline, Iran's magnificent 'Taj Mahal' rises dramatically 48m above the surrounding dusty archaeological digs and crumbling city walls…

  • Zanjan Archaeology Museum

    Zanjan Archaeology Museum

    1.02 MILES

    The archaeology museum is home to four of the fascinating 'Saltmen' mummies discovered over the years in the Chehrabad Salt Mine (now an archaeological…

  • Zanjan Bazaar

    Zanjan Bazaar

    0.76 MILES

    This intriguing long, narrow, mostly brick-vaulted bazaar hides abandoned caravanserai, subterranean chaykhanehs (teahouses), historic mosques and just…

  • Soravardi’s Bust

    Soravardi’s Bust

    1.04 MILES

    Philosopher Soravardi’s bust can be seen on a library wall. The 1851 Baha’i massacres were perpetrated in lanes behind the wall.

  • Hosseiniyeh Mosque

    Hosseiniyeh Mosque

    0.51 MILES

    This beautiful mosque dedicated to Hossein catches the setting sun perfectly from its western face. It's off Ferdosi St.

  • Masjed-e Jameh

    Masjed-e Jameh

    0.82 MILES

    Madraseh cells line the inner courtyard of this sizeable 1826 mosque, accessed through a spired portal on Imam St.

  • Seyyed Ibrahim Shrine

    Seyyed Ibrahim Shrine

    1 MILES

    A delicate shrine to Seyyed Ibrahim set inside peaceful grounds right in the centre of the city.

  • Mullah Hasan Kashi Tomb

    Mullah Hasan Kashi Tomb

    24.39 MILES

    Set amid semi-desert 1.5km due south of Oljeitu Mausoleum, this bright-turquoise-topped, lonely tomb was built by Safavid Shah Tahmasp to honour Hasan…

