Near the village of Vier (Viyar) lies this curious collection of 'stone quarry' inscriptions, the most renowned being those of two 3.5m facing dragons. Scholars debate the inscriptions' origins: some suggest that the temple belonged to Sassanid Mitha followers, others that the Ilkhanid Mongol ruler Oljeitu had the dragons carved by Chinese artisans. You'll need a taxi from Soltaniyeh (IR200,000 return) to see them.