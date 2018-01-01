Welcome to Yazd

With its winding lanes, forest of badgirs, mud-brick houses and delightful places to stay, Yazd is a 'don't miss' destination. On a flat plain ringed by mountains, the city is wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and southern Dasht-e Lut and is every inch a city of the desert. It may not have the big-ticket sights of Esfahan or Shiraz, but, with its atmospheric alleyways and centuries of history, it exceeds both in its capacity to enchant. Yazd warrants a lazy approach – rambling around the maze of historic lanes (referred to locally as Yazd's 'historical texture'), popping into random teahouses or pausing to work out calligraphic puzzles in the city's exquisite tilework.

Originally settled 5000 years ago, Yazd has an interesting mix of people, 10% of whom follow the ancient religion of Zoroastrianism. An elegant ateshkadeh (fire temple) near the city centre shelters an eternal flame and visitors are welcome.

Iran - Discover Persia

Follow in pilgrims' footsteps and explore the history of old Persia and the spirit of the new Iran. Discover magnificent mosques, small mountain villages and colourful gardens, and gain deeper insight into this ancient land. Wander the streets of ancient capitals and desert cities, and witness spectacular Zoroastrian temples. Your expert CEO will take the hassle out of planning and organizing, leaving you free to uncover the gems of Iran at the best cultural monuments and in the stalls of exotic bazaars.
