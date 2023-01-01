Madraseh-ye Chahar Bagh

Built between 1704 and 1714 as part of an expansive complex that included a caravanserai (now the Abbasi Hotel) and the Bazar-e Honar, this madraseh is one of the most architecturally important buildings in Esfahan. It is unfortunately closed to the public for most of the year (except during No Ruz), but it is possible to enjoy its attractive blue-tiled dome and Safavid-era minarets – two of the finest in Esfahan.

Entry for students is through an imposing wood-and-silver door off Chahar Bagh Abbasi St and inside there’s a tree-filled courtyard surrounded by two-storey porches leading to the students’ rooms and a prayer hall with a superb mihrab. Well worth a visit if the opportunity becomes available.