Decorative Arts Museum of Iran

Housed in a building that once served as stables and warehouse to Safavid kings, this small museum contains a fine collection from the Safavid and Qajar periods, including miniatures, glassware, lacquerwork, ancient Qurans, calligraphy, ceramics, woodcarvings, traditional costumes, weapons and horse tackle. Among the stars of the show are a fish divination mirror with enamel cartouches, some exquisite beadwork and priceless inlaid boxes. There's also a display of locks: locksmithing is an ancient trade in Esfahan.