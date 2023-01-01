This mosque, next to the Bazar-e Bozorg, has one distinguishing feature: it has an enormous brick minaret that looms over the adjacent square. It may not sport the extravagant tiles of neighbouring minarets, but on closer inspection the brickwork is very fine with elaborate patterns traced into the surface. If nothing else, it makes an excellent landmark while trying to navigate the bazaar, especially as it glows like a beacon at sunset.

The surrounding area is full of aged houses with wooden balconies, through which there is an alternative route back to Naqsh-e Jahan (Imam) Sq from the Jameh Mosque.