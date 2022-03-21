Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Kalimantan

Known locally as Kalbar – short for Kalimantan Bara – West Kalimantan is a sizeable province bordering Malaysian Sarawak to the north and the Java Sea to the west. Its capital, Pontianak, is a transport hub for flights and as a start or end point for the Cross-Borneo Trek, while travellers with a passion for remote national parks and river journeys will find Kalimantan's longest river, Sungai Kapuas, and some very isolated pockets of near-pristine jungle wilderness, but overall the province is largely off the traveller radar.

    St Joseph's Cathedral

    Pontianak's dramatic domed cathedral was opened in 2015, replacing the earlier 1908 church deemed not large enough to accommodate the city's Catholic…

    Sedahan

    Known for its high-quality rice, this verdant farming village at the foot of Gunung Palung, 10km northeast of Sukadana, has a unique attitude and…

    Betang Banua Tengah

    Built in 1864, this betang is home to Tamambaloh Apalin Dayak. Debate over whether it's the oldest longhouse in the region (if not Kalimantan) abruptly…

    Ariung Mandalam

    One of the most authentic and welcoming longhouses close to Putussibau, Ariung is home to 38 families in a jungle setting on the banks of the Sungai…

    Jasa Menenun Mandiri

    This organisation actively works to preserve and reinvigorate the practice of traditional weaving. The excellent gallery, in a replica longhouse known…

    Betang Sadap

    Not the oldest, nor the most picturesque, but perhaps the most welcoming longhouse community, this betang is 93km northwest of Putussibau. An ecotourism…

    Istana Kadriah

    For an outing that will show you a bit of town, visit the wooden palace of Pontianak's first sultan on the east bank of the Kapuas; in a refurbishment…

    Pulau Datok Beach

    This well-kept town beach, 3km south of the centre, is encircled by rainforested hills and looks out on some alluring islands. Basic warungs and stalls…

    Melapi 1

    The Taman Dayak longhouses of Melapi 1 to 5 stretch along the Kapuas upriver of Putussibau. As per usual, the sequels don't quite live up to the original…

