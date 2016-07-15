Welcome to Sumatra
As varied as the land, the people of Sumatra are a spicy broth of mixed cultures, from the devout Muslims in Aceh to the hedonistic Batak Christians around Danau Toba and the matrilineal Minangkabau of Padang. All are unified by a fear, respect and love of the wild and wondrous land of Sumatra.
Private Full-Day Bukit Lawang Trekking Tour From Medan
Our tour guide will pick you up at 7am from your hotel centrally located Medan. Start your journey to Bukit Lawang, after 4 hour scenic journey you will reach at Bukit Lawang. Then start your trekking tour with our experienced guide. Walk through the jungle looking for orangutans, discovering medicinal plants, and learning about their use. With a lot of up and down the hills to give you an enough exercise you are guaranteed to have a best day ever doing this activity with the team. At around noon there will be a short break for lunch in the jungle, with the rest of the trek continuing after. If you feel too tired to walk back, you can combine tube rafting floating down the river back to Bukit Lawang.After finish the tour our guide will drop off you at your hotel accommodation in centrally located Medang. We may also assist you for 1 night accommodation at Bukit Lawang. It will cost you extra which you can pay cash.
3 days Medan Orangutan Bukit Lawang
3 days Medan – Orangutan Bukit Lawang (AVTJ3) Day 1Arrive at Kuala Namo airport of Medan with … …(please advise us your flight number and arrival time). We will fetch you from the airport and transfer to Hotel Deli River in a tropical garden. Hereafter you will make a city tour of Medan taking in the remaining original Dutch, English, Chinese and Malay architecture for 3 hours. In the late afternoon you go back to Hotel Deli River. Day 2Medan – Bukit Lawang (3,5 hours drive). In the morning depart to Bohorok/Bukit Lawang, the orang utan rehabilitation centre via many rubber and palmoil plantations. It takes around 3 ½ hours driving from Medan to Bohorok/Bukit Lawang, part of Gunung Leuser nature reservation in North Sumatra province. After lunch (optional) you start for 3 hours jungle trekking with an experienced local guide in the tropical primary rainforest to see orang utans, Siamang (long arm apes), Thomas Leave Monkeys, long tail macaque and varieties of birds and others wildlife. In the afternoon you return to Bohorok. Overnight stay in Bukit Lawang. Your accommodation in Bukit Lawang is located on the banks of Bohorok river. Option for accommodation: Ecolodge Bukit Lawang Cottage Sam’s Bungalow Eriono Guesthouse Batu Mandi Guesthouse Day 3Bukit Lawang – Medan /Airport Kuala Namu. It takes 5 hours to reach kuala Namu airport from Bukit LawangToday we will transfer you to your hotel in Medan or to the airport to catch your flight the next destination. End of our services.Included - 2 overnights accommodation in good medium class hotels in double/twin share room+ daily breakfast - transport in airconditioned car + fuel - driver, his meals and overnight accommodation costs- permit and local guide for 3 hours jungle trekking in Bohorok/Bukit Lawang - entrance- and parking fees Excluded - air tickets - personal expenses such as: drinks, souvenirs, lunch, dinner etc. - donations and tips
Half day Medan Heritage tour
The first route starts at the old central square of Medan, the Lapangan Merdeka (Independence square), in former times called Esplanade. Along this square are the central buildings of the town, some of them originating from colonial times like the Lonsum building of the British Harrisons & Crosfield company, in former days called the Julianagebouw, build in 1911, the offices of the Netherlands Indian Trading Bank and the Netherlands Trading Company build in the 1920s, the old town hall from 1908, the office of the Bank Indonesia, dating back to 1907, Hotel Dharma Deli (hotel De Boer) build in 1898 and the postoffice from 1911. The second route The second route goes through different ethnic quarters of Medan, first through the Chinese quarter where you can still see remnants of traditional Chinese shophouses. Further on do you pass by examples of the Amsterdam School of Architecture like the Catholic Church and the swimmingpool. The second part of this route goes via the so called Sultans-kampong, the grounds of the Sultan of Deli. Here we pass by the beautiful Grand Mosque from 1906 and the Maimoon Palace from 1889, both build by Dutch architects. From the Sultanskampong we drive through the oldest street of Medan, the Kesawan, with many remnants of days gone by like the AVROS and Varekamp buildings, Tip Top restaurant, the Tjong A Fie mansion, the Stork building and the former department store of Seng Hap. This route ends in the central square. The third route leads along the former impressive headoffice of the Deli tobacco Company followed by the oldest hospital of Medan, dating back to the 1880s and some former houses of employees of the Deli Railroad Company in the so called Serdang quarter. Here we also pass by the beautiful former headoffice of the Deli Railroad Company build in 1917. The fourth and last route starts again from the Esplanade whereafter we drive to the former European Polonia quarter with many beautiful villa’s. We pass by the military excercition fields where once Mata Hari lived, via the old court of justice and the former house of the Resident of East Sumatra build in 1898. Via fine examples of Amsterdam School Architecture like the Immanuel School from 1938 and the former research station for the tobacco in Jalan Diponegoro, we proceed to the Indian quarter where in former times the Indian population used to live. The Indian quarter is connected to the Medan Baru quarter via the Tjong Yong Hian bridge build in 1917. The tour continues via the residence of the Governor of North Sumatra (1939), the in Amsterdam School of Architecture style build Elisabeth Hospital (1930) and ends with the impressive office of the Amsterdam Trading Company finished in 1924.
6 Day North Sumatra Jungles Orangutans Overnight trek and Hot Springs
Day 1. Private car pickup from airport or Medan accommodation today. Drive to Bukit Lawang (to 4 -5 hours slow drive). Settle into your guest house and explore the local village, river and there is also a national park information centre you may like to visit as well. Bukit Lawang guest house accommodation. Day 2. Trek to Camp 1 Adi Black (approx 5-6hrs trekking) Head off on your Orangutan jungle trek to do some animal spotting. Look out for orangutans, monkeys, gibbons and more…. After lunch head deeper into the jungle leaving the tourists behind. The terrain you will be trekking on will be extremely steep in parts, but the views spectacular, with plenty of stops to help you to acclimatize and adjust to the local conditions. You will have time to relax and bathe in the Landak River before your evening dinner. You will be amazed at the delicious food your guides are able to cook up in the middle of the jungle! Your tent for the night will be a simple bamboo frame, covered with a plastic tarp. (lunch and dinner included) Adi Black jungle camp. Day 3. Sept 3. Trek to Batu Kapal. This morning after a hearty jungle breakfast pack up camp and continue your trek to Batu Kapal through the national park and along the Landak River. Today you will be walking through this shallow river, traversing the river a number of times, so please make sure you have your river sandals handy. Arrive early afternoon at Batu Kapal to settle into your guest house. Time to relax or explore the local surrounds and swim in the river. At dusk option to go on a twilight nature walk and participate in the Batu Kapal Conservation wildlife monitoring program, animal and bird spotting and record your findings. Batu Kapal guesthouse accommodation (breakfast included) Day 4. In morning pack your bags and head off on your hot springs and waterfall full day trip by 4WD (including lunch). Head off late afternoon to travel to Batu Rongring (approx 1 -1.5 hour) Welcome drink on arrival (lunch and dinner). Accommodation Batu Rongring Eco Huts Day 5. In morning trek to the cave and visit the largest recorded tree in Sumatra, the kapas pohon tree (26.9m circumference!). Return for traditional medicine lesson in afternoon. Night Spotlighting by motor bike – look out for porcupines and leopard cats! Accommodation Batu Rongring Eco Huts (breakfast, lunch and dinner). Day 6. Early rise for 6.30am hike (1hr) to see what birds & primates wake up with breakfast along the river (if not raining). Plant a tree as part of the tree planting program (donation to program please) Head off late morning to your Medan accommodation (accommodation at your cost). Visit Grand Mosque and Summer Palace on the way if enough time. (breakfast)
6 Day Extreme North Sumatra Adventure - Volcano Climb Rafting Overnight Jungle Trek Caving
6 Day Extreme Sumatran Adventure Sunrise volcano climb –white water rafting – overnight jungle trekking –caving adventure DAY 1. Pick up from airport Kuala Namu Airport or Medan accommodation . 3 hour drive to Berestagi, sightseeing on the way, Visit fruit and flower markets, buddist temple, hot spring baths or Gundaling lookout to the volcanoes. Accommodation Hotel. DAY 2. Wake up early around 5am for a morning sunrise climb of Sibayak volcano (2-3 hours return). Leave Berestagi for a 4wd adventure (4 hours) through villages and national park and an easy trek (1-1.5 hours) to the Wampu River White Water Rafting start point. Setup camp at this tranquil spot on the river. Time to swim and cool off in the river or try your hand at fishing before dinner (lunch, dinner included). DAY 3. After breakfast, start your adrenalin pumping white water rafting adventure (approx 7 hours) down the Wampu River through the rapids and jungle to Bohorok. Stop at the thermal springs in the river. Have a picnic lunch Indonesian style by a waterfall before continue rafting to Bohorok where you will be met by your pickup truck and transported to your Bukit Lawang (breakfast lunch included). Bukit Lawang Guest House DAY 4. This morning head off on your overnight Orangutan jungle trek. Look out for orangutans, monkeys, gibbons and more…. After lunch head deeper into the jungle leaving the tourists behind. The terrain you will be trekking on will be extremely steep, but the views spectacular, with plenty of stops to help you to acclimatize and adjust to the local conditions.Relax and bathe in the Landak River before your jungle dinner. Your tent for the night will be a simple bamboo frame, covered with a plastic tarp. Adi Black jungle camp. DAY 5. This morning pack up camp and continue your trek to Batu Kapal through the national park and along the Landak River. Today you will be walking through the river, so please make sure you have your river sandals. Arrive early afternoon at Batu Kapal. Time to relax or explore the local surrounds and swim in the river. Late afternoon/early evening participate in the Batu Kapal Conservation wildlife monitoring program. Go animal spotting and record your findings or plant some trees as part of the Batu Kapal Wildlife Biolink Corridor Program! Sumatra Rain Forest Eco Retreat accommodation DAY 6. This morning get ready for your exhilarating 3 hour rock scrambling and open caving adventure at Batu Kapal. Early afternoon check out and drive to to your Medan accommodation (accommodation at your cost) or continue on a 3 day jungles rivers and villages trek from Batu Kapal to Batu Katak if you have extra time.
4 Day Jungle Adventure including 2 day trek
This trek combines the best of nature and wildlife Day 1. Private car pickup from airport or Medan accommodation (accommodation at your cost) today. Drive to 4 -5 hours to Bukit Lawang. Settle into your guest house. Rest of the day at your leisure to explore the local village, river and national park information centre if you like. Bukit Lawang guest house accommodation. Day 2. Trek to Camp 1 Adi Black (approx 5-6hrs trekking) Head off on your Orangutan jungle trek to do some animal spotting. Look out for orangutans, monkeys, gibbons and more…. After lunch head deeper into the jungle leaving the tourists behind. The terrain you will be trekking on will be extremely steep in parts, but the views spectacular, with plenty of stops to help you to acclimatize and adjust to the local conditions. Gunung Leuser National Park is mostly mountainous, covering a million hectares, straddling the borders of North Sumatra and Aceh provinces. You will have time to relax and bathe in the Landak River before your evening dinner. You will be amazed at the delicious food your guides are able to cook up in the middle of the jungle! Your tent for the night will be a simple bamboo frame, covered with a plastic tarp. (lunch and dinner included) Adi Black jungle camp. Day 3. Trek to Batu Kapal. This morning after a hearty jungle breakfast pack up camp and continue your trek to Batu Kapal through the national park and along the Landak River. Today you will be walking through this shallow river, traversing the river a number of times, so please make sure you have your river sandals handy. Arrive mid afternoon at Batu Kapal to settle into your guest house. Time to relax or explore the local surrounds and swim in the river. At dusk option to go on a nature walk and participate in the Batu Kapal Conservation wildlife monitoring program, animal and bird spotting and record your findings. Batu Kapal guesthouse accommodation (breakast) Day 4. Early rise this morning for a dawn walk along the river to see what animals and birds you can spot in this jungle paradise before transferring to your Medan accommodation (accommodation at your cost) or flight.