Banda Aceh

View over the Banda Islands and volcano in the background

©Croesej/Getty Images

Overview

Banda Aceh is a relaxed and charming provincial capital that more than deserves a day or two en route to Pulau Weh.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Mesjid Raya Baiturrahman

    Mesjid Raya Baiturrahman

    Banda Aceh

    With its brilliant-white walls, ebony-black domes and towering minaret, this 19th-century mosque is a dazzling sight. The best time to visit is during…

  • Tsunami Museum

    Tsunami Museum

    Banda Aceh

    A visit to this beautifully designed, hard-hitting museum commences with a walk through a dark, dripping tunnel that symbolises the 2004 tsunami waves…

  • Gunongan

    Gunongan

    Banda Aceh

    All that remains of Aceh’s powerful sultanates today is on view at Gunongan. Built by Sultan Iskandar Muda (1607–36) as a gift for his Malay princess wife…

  • Museum Negeri Banda Aceh

    Museum Negeri Banda Aceh

    Banda Aceh

    This state museum displays Acehnese weaponry, household furnishings, ceremonial costumes, everyday clothing, gold jewellery, calligraphy and some…

  • Rumah Aceh

    Rumah Aceh

    Banda Aceh

    In the same compound as the Museum Negeri Banda Aceh, the Rumah Aceh is a fine example of traditional Acehnese architecture, built without nails and held…

  • Kherkhof

    Kherkhof

    Banda Aceh

    The Kherkhof is the last resting place of more than 2000 Dutch and Indonesian soldiers who died fighting the Acehnese. The entrance is around 50m west of…

  • PLTD Apung I

    PLTD Apung I

    Banda Aceh

    PLTD Apung I is the 2500-tonne power-generator vessel that was carried almost 5km inland by the 2004 tsunami wave. It's now preserved as a memorial about…

  • Lampulo Boat

    Lampulo Boat

    Banda Aceh

    The most famous of the 2004 tsunami sights is the fishing boat resting on the house in Lampulo village, about 2km north of Banda Aceh and 1km from where…

