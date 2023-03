This state museum displays Acehnese weaponry, household furnishings, ceremonial costumes, everyday clothing, gold jewellery, calligraphy and some magnificently carved recong (Acehnese daggers) and swords. It also covers the history of Islam in Aceh, Dutch history and local freedom fighters, and there's even a section on coffee.

In the same complex is the Rumah Aceh, a fine example of traditional Acehnese architecture, built without nails and held together with cord and pegs.