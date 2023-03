At the hilltop viewpoint reached by following the road 8km north of Iboih through the forest reserve, a gaudy 44m-high globe-shaped monument marks the northernmost tip of Indonesia (if you ignore the outlying islands). It's in a state of disrepair, however. To appreciate a more natural outlook stroll down the hill to where boardwalk platforms lead to a peaceful viewpoint of the ocean. There are snack vendors if you're feeling peckish.