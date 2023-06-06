Shop
Padang is an urban-Indonesian sprawl sandwiched between the Indian Ocean and the Minangkabau hills. It is to West Sumatra what Medan is to North Sumatra (but with better scenery) – a handy transport hub with air, boat and road connections to major regional attractions, including the Mentawai Islands, Bukittinggi, Danau Maninjau and the Kerinci Highlands. Due to the sheer volume of backpacker and surfer traffic passing through, it also has an above-average amount of good budget accommodation and an excellent dining scene, with its regional food the most globally famous of Indonesian culinary offerings.
Within a grand traditional Minangkabau-style building is this excellent museum offering a thorough overview of Padang culture. Captions are all in English…
Although badly damaged in the 2009 earthquake, Padang’s colonial-era quarter around Jl Batang Arau is still worth a lazy stroll. Crumbling old Dutch and…
