North Sumatra

Indonesia, Sumatra, Medan, View of Maimoon Palace

Overview

For many visitors, the northern part of Sumatra bordering Aceh is their primary focus. With good air connections to Medan, from here you can trek in search of orang-utans in Bukit Lawang, climb volcanoes from Berastagi, laze away on the shores of Danau Toba, skim the waves off the Banyaks and Nias, and easily venture further north to Pulau Weh or south to Padang and the Mentawais.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Sibayak volcano at sunrise, northern Sumatra, Indonesia; Shutterstock ID 283076438; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Gunung Sibayak

    North Sumatra

    Famous for its steamy sulphurous fumaroles, Gunung Sibayak (2094m) is one of Indonesia’s most accessible volcanoes. Getting to the summit for sunrise is a…

  • Museum of North Sumatra

    Museum of North Sumatra

    Medan

    Housed in a striking traditional building, this museum has a well-presented collection ranging from early North Sumatran civilisations and the Hindu,…

  • Indonesia, Sumatra, Medan, View of Maimoon Palace

    Istana Maimoon

    Medan

    The grand, 30-room Maimoon Palace was built by the Sultan of Deli in 1888 and features Malay, Mughal and Italian influences. Only the main room, which…

  • King Sidabutar's Grave

    King Sidabutar's Grave

    Danau Toba

    Located 5km southeast of Tuk Tuk, near the Tomok ferry terminal, is a complex of royal Batak tombs and houses. At the entrance you'll pass sarcophagi of…

  • Rumah Bolon

    Rumah Bolon

    North Sumatra

    Located between Berastagi and Danau Toba, this impressive, well-tended palace complex sits on the edge of the village of Pematang Purba. It was the home…

  • Gunung Sinabung

    Gunung Sinabung

    North Sumatra

    While today it's one of the most active volcanoes on the planet, remarkably Gunung Sinabung lay dormant for over 400 years until its dramatic eruption in…

  • Lingga

    Lingga

    North Sumatra

    The most visited of the villages around Berastagi, Lingga, a few kilometres northwest of Kabanjahe, has just a couple of traditional houses with…

  • Batak Graves

    Batak Graves

    Danau Toba

    Amid the fertile rice fields between Simanindo and Pangururan are these large multistorey graves decorated with the distinctive miniature Batak-style…

