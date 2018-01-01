Welcome to Kupang

Kupang is the capital of Nusa Tenggara Timur (NTT). Despite the city’s scruffy waterfront, its sprawling gnarl of traffic, and the almost total lack of endearing cultural or architectural elements, this is a place you can get used to. Chalk it up to sheer chaotic energy – it's a university town, after all, and it has the palpable buzz of a place on the move.

