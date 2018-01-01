Welcome to Kupang

Kupang is the capital of Nusa Tenggara Timur (NTT). Despite the city’s scruffy waterfront, its sprawling gnarl of traffic, and the almost total lack of endearing cultural or architectural elements, this is a place you can get used to. Chalk it up to sheer chaotic energy – it's a university town, after all, and it has the palpable buzz of a place on the move.

Kupang's a regional transport hub, so you will do time here. Just don’t be surprised if between trips to the interior, Alor or Rote, you discover that you actually dig it. England’s Captain Bligh had a similar epiphany when he spent 47 days here after that emasculating mutiny on the Bounty incident in 1789.

