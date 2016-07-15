Welcome to Komodo
The fishing village of Kampung Komodo is an hour-long walk south of Loh Liang. It’s a friendly, stilted Bugis village that’s full of goats, chickens and children. The inhabitants, said to be descendants of convicts exiled to the island in the 19th century by the Sultans of Sumbawa, are used to seeing tourists. You can spend your time simply absorbing village life and gazing out over the water.
3-day Komodo National Park tour from Labuhanbajo
Day 1 You will be picked up from your accommodation in Labuan Bajo at 7:30am and driven to the Harbour. Enjoy a light breakfast which is served on board while cruising to the Komodo National Park. The first stop is at Kanawa Island for some excellent snorkeling or diving (additional costs apply) on a stunning coral reef surrounding the white sand beach island. You will be able to go down to land and explore the island and relax by the beach before having lunch on the boat. Visit Sebayur Kecil for more snorkeling or diving (additional costs apply) before heading to your camp site on Sebayur Island. You will a free afternoon to relax, sunbath and snorkel. You also have the opportunity to dive at Mini-Wall in Sebayur Island (additional costs apply). Experience a sunset on top of the hill or by the beach with grilled fish for dinner, Enjoy a bonfire by the beach under the beautiful starry sky. Camp on the desert island in the comfortable wooden shacks just few steps from the sea. Day 2 Wake up at 6am and enjoy breakfast served on the beach. At 7am start your cruise to Komodo Island to go trekking with the dragons. You will also see the wild flora and fauna of the national park. Visit Pink Sand Beach for amazing snorkeling or diving (additional costs apply) with beautiful coral, fishes and mantas. Visit Batu Bolong for the snorkeling or diving (additional costs apply) of your life! Lunch will be served on board. You will arrive back to Sebayur Island in time for the sunset with dinner beside the beach before another beautiful night camping. Day 3 Wake up and enjoy breakfast by the beach before having your last swim at Sebayur. The first stop will be at Manta Point for a swim, snorkel or dive (additional costs apply) with mantas. Visit Mawan Island for amazing snorkeling on a stunning coral garden with mantas before enjoying lunch on the boat. Trek in Rinca with the Komodo dragons and visit the local gipsy fisherman village, if time permits. Arrive at Kalong Island where you will be served afternoon tea and coffee while waiting for the sun to set, when thousands of flying foxes will take off through the mangroves flying towards Flores Mainland. At 7:30pm arrive back at Labuan Bajo Harbour where a car will bring you back to your accommodation.
3-Day Komodo National Park
Your Komodo National Park adventure with a private guide begins with pickup at Komodo Airport. Your 3-day tour includes overnight accommodations in an air-conditioned cabin aboard a private boat. With full board and complimentary transport by private vehicle and boat, all of your itinerary details are provided for. Just keep an eye out for those Komodo dragons! If you’re heading back to Denpasar, don’t forget to upgrade your tour to include a round-trip flight.
4 Days 3 Nights Komodo Cruise Adventure
Day 1 : Arrival Labuan Bajo – Rinca – Kelor – Kalong IslandBegin your trip with the first flight of the day to Komodo Airport in Labuan Bajo on the island of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara province. Meet your assigned guide upon arrival, then directly transfer to Labuan Bajo Harbour to embark on a local wooden boat with full air-conditioned cabin. A 2-hour boat journey gets you to Rinca Island, one of the best locations to see the dragons in their natural habitat. Enjoy an approximate 2-hour soft trek on the island in search for the dragons, guided by a local ranger. Then proceed to Kelor Island for snorkeling near the island. After soft-trekking at Loh Buaya, continue sailing towards Kalong Island where you can observe bats filling the sky as they come home to roost at sunset. Your boat will be positioned nearby the island during your first night in the Komodo National park area. Lunch and dinner are provided onboard. Overnight in cabin on boat Day 2 : Kalong Island – Komodo Island – Pink Beach – Manta Point – GililabaWake up this morning and breakfast is provided onboard as the boat starts sailing towards to Komodo Island, another island that is home to the komodo dragons. Arrive at the island, have a safety briefing then start following the trails of the dragon walking path, guided by a local ranger. Observe the dragons from a safe distance and have a quick stop at the local museum. The boat journey then continues on to Pink Beach for swimming and more snorkeling. A freshly cooked lunch is served onboard as the boat sails to Manta Point. Observe the rich marine life such as turtles, huge clams, various kind of sponges and cuttlefish, along with healthy reefs and corals. If you are lucky, you will get to swim with manta rays! In the afternoon, your boat takes you to Gililaba where your boat is stationed for your last evening on board with dinner provided. Overnight in cabin on boat Day 3 : Gililaba – Sebayur Island – Labuan BajoEnjoy breakfast as your boat sails back to the main island. En-route, have another opportunity for snorkeling nearby Sebayur Island. Crystal clear water provides you great visibility to observe the marine life better while snorkeling. Freshly cooked lunch is served as the boat sails towards Labuan Bajo. Arrive at the harbour, where a chauffeured vehicle is waiting to take you to a hotel in Labuan Bajo. Overnight at Jayakarta Suites KomodoDay 4 : Departure Labuan BajoEnjoy breakfast at the hotel and check out afterwards. You will be picked up at the hotel lobby at the designated time depending on your flight schedule. Proceed directly to Komodo Airport for your onward journey.
3-Days Sailing Komodo Island,Padar & Manta Point departure every Friday
Day 1 : Labuan Bajo – Kelor island - Rinca Island – Kalong rinca (L, D) You will be picked up from airport or your accommodation in Labuan Bajo. Drive to the harbor at 9.30 am in the morning ( boat departure from Labuhan bajo Harbor at 10.30am ). Enjoy snacks with coffee and tea during trip which is served on board while sailing to the Komodo Island within a 2-hour boat ride. The first stop is Kelor Island, then hop onto Rinca Island for trekking and hunting Komodo,Begin your private tour with a ranger-led trek along the Rinca Trail. Walk through typical dry forest on Rinca Island, located in UNESCO World Heritage-listed Komodo National Park. Here, mixed vegetation provides habitat for various animals, such as Timor deer, wild water buffalo, pig, wild boar and long-tail macaque, which feed on various leaves, fruit, flowers, roots and grasses found in the national park. Learn about the park’s top predator, the infamous Komodo dragon, whose menu includes all of the animals in the area! Komodo National Park is the only region where the world’s largest monitor lizard is found. These giants can grow to a maximum length of 10 feet (3 meters) and weigh up to 330 pounds (150 kilograms). Never fear—you’ll be safe at all times with your guide! the last stop is Kalong Rinca for hunting bat and enjoy sunset. Lunch and dinner on Board Overnight: Onboard boat in air-conditioned cabin Day 2 : Padar island-Long beach-Taka makassar-Manta point -Gili lawa (B, L, D) After breakfast on board, heading to Padar Island. You will spend 40 minutes to an hour for the trekking to reach the top of the hill and spending time at the summit of Padar Island. After trekking, we will take you to Long Beach for swimming and you can take some pictures here. Then, after you disembark from the boat, hop onto the Taka Makassar and Manta Point to enjoy the snorkeling and take some pictures to conclude the tour on this second day. Continue to do trekking at Gili Lawa to hunt sunset. Lunch and dinner on Board Overnight: Onboard boat in air-conditioned cabin Day 3:Siaba island - Kanawa island-Labuan bajo harbor (B,L ) After breakfast on board, heading to Siaba Island & Kanawa Island to do snorkeling and take some pictures. After lunch, sail back to Labuan Bajo harbor. The trip will end around 13.00pm and drop off to airport or your next hotel. NB) -the Itinerray can be Changed at anytime without further notice,depend on the weather -B= Breakfast, L = Lunch, D = Dinner
3 Days 2 Nights Komodo Cruise Adventure (Standard)
Day 1: Arrival Labuan Bajo – Rinca – Kelor – Kalong Island Begin your trip with the first flight of the day to Komodo Airport in Labuan Bajo on the island of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara province. Once a small fishing village, Labuan Bajo is now a busy, bustling centre of tourism, since it is the entry point for trips to see the world-famous Komodo Dragons, or Varanus Komodensis. Meet your assigned guide upon arrival, then directly transfer to Labuan Bajo Harbour to embark on a local wooden boat (boat condition may vary, depending on availability). A 2-hour boat journey gets you to Rinca Island, one of the best locations to see the dragons in their natural habitat. Enjoy an approximate 2-hour soft trek on the island in search for the dragons, guided by a local ranger. Afterwards, proceed to Kelor Island for snorkeling near the island (snorkeling gear is provided). After soft-trekking at Loh Buaya, continue sailing towards Kalong Island where you can observe bats filling the sky as they come home to roost at sunset. Your boat will be positioned nearby the island during your first night in the Komodo National park area. Lunch and dinner are provided onboard. Overnight on boat Day 2: Kalong Island – Komodo Island – Pink Beach – Labuan Bajo Wake up this morning and breakfast is provided onboard as the boat starts sailing towards to Komodo Island, another island that is also home to the komodo dragons. Arrive at the island, have a safety briefing, then start from Loh Liang following the trails of the dragons’ walking paths, guided by a local ranger. Observe the dragons from a safe distance and have a quick stop at the local museum, then the boat journey continues on to Pink Beach for swimming and more snorkeling (snorkeling gear is provided). After lunch, the boat sails back to Labuan Bajo. Arrive back at the harbour, where a chauffeured vehicle is waiting to take you to your hotel in Labuan Bajo. Overnight at Jayakarta Suites KomodoDay 3: Departure Labuan BajoEnjoy breakfast at the hotel and check out afterwards. You will be picked up at the hotel lobby at the designated time, depending on your flight schedule. Proceed directly to Komodo Airport for your onward journey with wonderful memories of your visit.
2 Days 1 Night Komodo Express (Standard)
Day 1: Arrival Labuan Bajo – Rinca – Kelor – Kalong IslandBegin your trip with the first flight of the day to Komodo Airport in Labuan Bajo on the island of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara province. Once a small fishing village, Labuan Bajo is now a busy, bustling centre of tourism, since it is the entry point for trips to see the world-famous Komodo Dragons, or Varanus Komodensis. Meet your assigned guide upon arrival, then directly transfer to Labuan Bajo Harbour to embark on a local wooden boat with open deck. A short boat journey gets you to Kelor Island for snorkeling near the island (snorkeling gear is provided). Lunch is served onboard. Continue on to Rinca Island, one of the best locations to see the dragons in their natural habitat. An approximate 2-hour soft trek on the island in search for the dragons, guided by a local ranger. Afterwards, continue sailing towards Kalong Island where you can observe bats filling the sky as they come home to roost at sunset. Transfer back to the main island towards Labuan Bajo. After dinner at a local restaurant, transfer to your choice of hotel for an overnight stay.Overnight at Jayakarta Suites Komodo Day 2: Labuan Bajo – Hatamin Island – Departure Labuan BajoEnjoy breakfast at the hotel and check out afterwards. You will be picked up at the hotel lobby at 07:00hrs and transfer to the harbour. It is a 2-hour boat ride to Hatamin Island, a dedicated coral conservation located near the island of Seraya Besar. Enjoy snorkling and learn how the project empowers local communities and raises public awareness on coral reef preservation. Lunch is served onboard. Sail back to Labuan Bajo and transfer directly to Komodo Airport for your onward journey with wonderful memories of your visit.