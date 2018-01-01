Welcome to Pulau Ambon

Maluku’s most prominent and populous island is lush and gently mountainous, indented with two great hoops of bay. Around the busy capital Kota Ambon, villages merge into a long, green, suburban ribbon. West of the airport, this gives way to a string of charming coastal villages where, if you take the time to explore, you'll discover Ambon is not just an unavoidable step on the road to the lovely Lease, Kei and Banda Islands. The bay is known for excellent muck-diving, while the southern coast has clear waters and intact coral.

