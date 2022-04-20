Tourism in Bali began here and is there any question why? Low-key hawkers will sell you soft drinks and beer, snacks and other treats, and you can rent…
Kuta & Southwest Beaches
Crowded and frenetic, the swathe of south Bali hugging the amazing ribbon of beach that runs north almost from the airport is the place many travelers begin and end their visit to the island.
In Seminyak and Kerobokan there is a bounty of restaurants, cafes, designer boutiques, spas and the like that rivals anywhere in the world, while Kuta and Legian are the choice for rollicking all-night clubbing, cheap singlets and carefree family holidays. North around Canggu is Bali's most exciting region, where great beaches vie with enticing cafes and compelling nightlife.
Renowned shopping, all-night clubs, fabulous dining, cheap beer, sunsets that dazzle and relentless hustle and bustle are all part of the experience. But just when you wonder what any of this has to do with Bali – the island supposedly all about spirituality and serenity – a religious procession appears and shuts everything down. And then you know the answer.
Explore Kuta & Southwest Beaches
- Kuta Beach
- Pantai Seminyak
A lounger and an ice-cold Bintang on the beach at sunset is simply magical. A good stretch can be found near Pura Petitenget, and it tends to be less…
- PPantai Batu Bolong
The beach at Batu Bolong is the most popular in the Canggu area. There's almost always a good mix of locals, expats and visitors hanging out in the cafes,…
- BBali Sea Turtle Society
The Bali Sea Turtle Society is a conservation group working to protect olive ridley turtles. It's one of the more responsible turtle hatcheries in Bali,…
- BBIASA ArtSpace
Founded in 2005, BIASA ArtSpace showcases the work of up-and-coming Indonesian and international artists. The gallery has a line-up of rotating…
- PPantai Berawa
Greyish Berawa Beach ('Brawa Beach' on many signs) has a plethora of trendy and popular beach cafes and bars. The grey volcanic sand here slopes steeply…
- Memorial Wall
This memorial wall reflects the international scope of the 2002 bombings, and people from many countries pay their respects here. Names list the 202 known…
- Dream Museum Zone
Fun for the whole family, this museum features a collection of around 120 interactive life-size murals that come to life – or rather, can be viewed in 3D …
- KKerobokan Beach
Backed by flash resorts and trendy clubs, Kerobokan's beach is surprisingly quiet. A lack of access keeps away crowds because all the roads running west…
