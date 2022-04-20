Crowded and frenetic, the swathe of south Bali hugging the amazing ribbon of beach that runs north almost from the airport is the place many travelers begin and end their visit to the island.

In Seminyak and Kerobokan there is a bounty of restaurants, cafes, designer boutiques, spas and the like that rivals anywhere in the world, while Kuta and Legian are the choice for rollicking all-night clubbing, cheap singlets and carefree family holidays. North around Canggu is Bali's most exciting region, where great beaches vie with enticing cafes and compelling nightlife.

Renowned shopping, all-night clubs, fabulous dining, cheap beer, sunsets that dazzle and relentless hustle and bustle are all part of the experience. But just when you wonder what any of this has to do with Bali – the island supposedly all about spirituality and serenity – a religious procession appears and shuts everything down. And then you know the answer.